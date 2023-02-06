Buying ASAP! This Stunning Cropped Wrap Sweater Is 50% Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: We don’t usually wear as many crop tops in the winter months, but the right sweaters can provide coziness regardless of their silhouette. After all, we do need certain crop tops to team with all of our favorite high-waisted bottoms.

The sweaters at the top of our wish list tend to show a little bit of skin, but still offer enough warmth that we’re not left shivering. When they have a flattering design to boot, that’s even better! And just like that, this wrap top from The Drop offers all of these qualities — plus it’s half off right now. That’s frankly all the convincing we need to invest, but read on if you want the full scoop on why this top is a total must-have.

For starters, the way this top is designed is seriously flattering — regardless of your body type (bonus)! The two layers fold over each other to create a plunging V-neckline, and then proceed to tie in the back into a cute little bow. The ties make it incredibly adjustable, so you can decide how low or high you want the front dip to be. You can also try bringing the ties back around to the front to create a criss-cross moment, which is sultry and sleek. Hello, date night vibe!

Thanks in part to the wrap style, this garment will complement every figure. Because it accentuates the waist beautifully, it’s sure to be a confidence-booster. Thanks to the extensive sizing currently available, any shopper should be able to get in on the action! It starts at XX-Small and extends to a 5X — that’s 11 different sizes to choose from. Chances are, your perfect fit is out there!

This is far from a frumpy sweater, but it still offers ample coziness associated with a knit your grandmother would have made. It feels ultra-soft and reportedly exudes the “perfect warmth” to keep you comfortable on a chilly winter’s evening. Plus, we can also see it totally working for the start of spring, so you won’t have to retire this knit after just a few months of wear. If you’re not sold yet, need we remind you of its epic sale price? Yes, it’s safe to say that Amazon has completely nailed it again!

The Drop Women's Tiana Sweater Wrap Top (originally $45) on sale for $22 at Amazon!

