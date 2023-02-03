Find Out Why Shoppers Are Raving About This Cropped Puffer Jacket

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cropped jackets are the ultimate way to create an hourglass silhouette if you want to show off your waist through outerwear. This is even more effective with more voluminous styles, which is why we’re particularly obsessed with cropped puffers!

These coats are ultra-flattering, on-trend and pair perfectly with all of our go-to high-waisted bottoms. You can find tons of cropped puffers on the market right now, but this style from Gihuo is hitting all the top marks. It offers the ideal aesthetic for the winter months — not to mention a slew of other advantages you can read about below.

Get the Gihuo Women’s Cropped Puffer Jacket on sale for prices starting at $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Even though we’re in the middle of the coldest season of the year, we still like to plan ahead — especially when it comes to our closets. This is the exact type of coat that will serve a purpose as soon as spring starts! The shorter length will feel a bit lighter than other puffers, but it still offers enough warmth at the same time. You can also choose to wear thinner or thicker tops underneath it to adjust the garment to the temperature outside. After all, it has a slightly oversized fit which is prime for layering!

That roomier design also provides this puffer with a sleek streetwear aesthetic. If you want to rock a basic pair of joggers and a T-shirt, adding this coat will immediately make the ensemble look chicer, even if you aren’t going for an elevated vibe! Sure, you may be able to find a variety of puffers which look like this one, but few will measure up to the quality at this price point. Reviewers say it’s an excellent buy, and even though shopping for a winter coat may seem late at the moment, this is a style you can wear well into the spring!

