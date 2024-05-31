Swipe on This Weightless Lip Tint for Luscious Berry Lips – Just $7!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are tons of different lip colors in the world that last as long as you need them to: through dinner, through makeout sessions, and all those other fun situations. But if you yearn to try something else to see what you can do with makeup looks involving your lips, you should try a lip tint. This Korean beauty staple is a gorgeous way to add color and make your pout pop with a simple bit of product, and you don’t have to worry about stickiness or tackiness.

For just $7, you can get a bottle of Etude Dear Darling Water Tint. These fun hues are watery tints that you swipe on your lips for buildable, bright color that stains your pout with gorgeous color. This stain is kiss-proof, smudge-proof, and absorbs quickly. It stays on without feeling heavy or sticky, and lasts as long as you need it to. Best of all, these tints look natural, like you’ve just finished eating a bushel of berries.

You can choose from a wide range of colors, from light pinks to dark cherry reds and oranges that pop. The bold and eye-catching shades only come packed with lip-loving ingredients made with a rich vitamin and berry fruit complex that both hygrate and nourih your lips. They smell good, they taste great, and they come in the most darling packaging.

If you’ve tried all the juicy lip oils and want something a little different (and extremely affordable), you can’t go wrong with these inventive tints from Etude. And here’s the best part: if you need blush in a pinch that lasts all day on your skin, you can always use your favorite color on your cheeks. Try it and see – you might be surprised with the results.

