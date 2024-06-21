Your account
Eva Longoria Served Monochromatic Style — Recreate Her Ivory Blouse for Just $18

Eva Longoria Yellow Shirt
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Eva Longoria is on the go! The Desperate Housewives vet kicked off the official start of summer in New York City. She flocked to the Empire State to promote her new show Land of Women. Like clockwork, she turned the bustling city’s sidewalks into her own personal runway, changing into eight different outfits in one day! From a sleek sweater dress to a neatly tailored suit, we were inspired by Longoria’s looks.

Of the many looks, we were smitten with her silky monochromatic outfit. Longoria served summer style, pairing a white satin button-down blouse with matching trousers. She accessorized her look with metallic heels and a dainty gold necklace. The top had a nice roomy fit and she left a few buttons open, making it summertime-friendly.

If you want to rock a dressy ensemble like Longoria’s this summer, join the club. We’re all about snagging silky pieces and found an affordable-looking blouse that looks just like the one Longoria wore. The Pausus Button-Down Blouse is made from a combination of polyester and spandex so it feels ultra smooth. It definitely gives polished vibes. You may not want to rock short sleeves in the office, so this long-sleeved blouse is such a slay and it’ll keep your arms concealed too.

Get the Pausus Silk Shirt for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

This shirt is so versatile you can pair it with pieces that are already in your closet. You can use it to elevate casual pieces like denim shorts,  and midi skirts. Serve a polished look by styling it with silky trousers or wide-leg Palazzo pants. Plus it comes in 23 shades so you can snag multiples.

 

This shirt has received rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. “[I] loved this shirt and got lots of compliments,” one shopper wrote. “I usually struggle to get sleeves that are long enough but these are the perfect length,” they added. Another reviewer raved, “The size fit me perfectly and it was a reasonable price. I got the ivory color to go with dressy patterned dark jeans. It worked well for a work Christmas party and was not too hot like a heavy satin.”

Looking to serve summer style? Take a page out of Eva Longoria’s book and rock a silky blouse. This shopper-approved find only costs $18.

