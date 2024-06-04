Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding the best summer tops can be challenging since there are so many options. And if you don’t want to always be seen in a tank top this season, you’re going to want to wear something that’s stylish yet breathable. That is why the Evaless Summer Crew-Neck Sweater is right on time. Its elevated design makes it a versatile piece you can wear all summer — and it’s so good that over 200 shoppers have already purchased it in the past month. Now it’s only $23 at Amazon!

The top has the prettiest knit design and coastal vibes. It’s detailed with a bold border around the neck and cap sleeves. And even though it’s a knit, sweater-like material, the top is completely lightweight and breathable thanks to being crafted with cotton. That means you can wear it on the hottest summer days and still be comfortable.

Get the Evaless Summer Crew-Neck Sweater at Amazon for just $23! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

The knit pullover top comes in seven colors that all look sleek paired with jeans and sandals or with high-waisted shorts. You can even style it with a flowy or miniskirt.

One shopper wrote that the tank is “super lightweight.” They also added “the knitting is a great quality, does not feel like it will fall apart at all.”

“This is a great lightweight sweater, perfect for warmer months of the year,” one five-star reviewer said. “It looks great with a nice pair of jeans, but it’s easy to dress it up with white slacks or a skirt. It fits true-to-size, which on me, is not quite as loose, because of my larger bustline, but the style still allows plenty of room for it to be comfortable. It’s well constructed, and the color matches the photo in the item description.”

Lightweight, breathable and stylish? I’ll take two, please!

