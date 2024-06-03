Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our automatic thought process when it comes to any oversized clothing item is that we usually assume it’s bulky and baggy and, therefore, makes you look larger than you are. But that automatic thought will be changed when you see these 17 oversized summer tops. They’re actually secretly super slimming — and they start at just $15.

The difference between an unflattering oversized piece and a flattering one is its design, how it drapes on the body and, of course, how you style it. All of the oversized tops we rounded up below all fit into the flattering oversized tops category because they have elevated designs and drape on the body nicely. The styling element, however, is all up to you! Keep scrolling to find your new favorite oversized summer top that’ll help give you a more slender look.

Related: 17 Easy-to-Wear Slimming Spring Tops That Are Flattering for Larger Arms While the fashion industry has grown in sizing options in recent years, it still has a lot of work to do. Some companies now allow for you to choose custom length options for dresses and trousers, but it’s shocking to see that no one has looked into arm sizing yet, knowing that arms come in […]

1. Pretty Preppy: Hallmark signs of preppiness are stripes, a knit fabric and cap sleeves, and this oversized top has all three — was $29, now $25!

2. A Chart Topper! This flowy cap-sleeve top has quickly climbed to the top of the Amazon bestseller list — was $30, now $15!

3. Pleated Perfection: Not only does this top have a pretty pleated design, it also flares at the bottom to give a slimmer appeal — $20!

4. Nautical Style: Clearly a favorite of Amazon shoppers, this nautical-style, relaxed fit button-up top was purchased over 1,000 times in the last month — was $28, now $23!

5. Crochet Cuteness: This oversized crochet top makes for a casual beachy style when paired with a tank but also doubles as a swimsuit cover-up — was $29, now $26!

6. The Best Basic: The thousands of shoppers who’ve given it a five-star rating confirm that this loose and flowy tee is a great basic — was $30, now $15!

7. Take the Tank! Though this tank top is oversized, it has a flattering V-neck design and can be tucked in to help make it look slimmer — was $19, now $17!

Related: 17 Loose Flowy Tops for People Who Hate Fitted Shirts Fitted shirts have their time and place. And for many of us, that is never and nowhere. Some people just feel more comfortable and casual when they can rock loose shirts, and that’s totally fine. Sometimes, a long tunic-like top looks better with inventive bottoms anyway, like graphic print leggings or you can even go […]

8. Pretty Prints: This billowing short-sleeve top comes in so many beautiful prints, you’ll have a hard time deciding which one to add to your collection — was $28, now $20!

9. Cool Mom Style: Pair this relaxed cap-sleeve top with jeans and heels for a casual dinner or a skirt and sandals for a picnic in the park — was $23, now $15!

10. Doubles as Workout Wear: This oversized tee can be used as an everyday tee paired with jeans or a workout top paired with biker shorts — $15!

11. So Vintage: Made with an oversized fit, exposed hems and a collared button-up V-neck, this top has a vintage, boho design — was $26, now $21!

12. Stylishly Striped: In our opinion, this top’s horizontal stripes and relaxed fit both make it extra flattering — was $27, now $22!

13. Beautifully Boho: Those who veer towards boho fashion will love this lightweight top for its drawstring details, relaxed fit and pretty floral prints — was $25, now $21!

14. Gorgeous Graphic: From time to time, graphic tees are fun to wear, especially when they have cute lemon-themed graphics for summer like this oversized one — $49!

15. Chic and Sheer: A sheer button-up top like this style is extra slimming because it helps to give a glimpse of your curves — $59!

16. Trendy Tie Dye: Perfect for a rock or country concert look, this tie dye top will pair well with both jeans and skirts — $79!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Posh Peplum: Helping to flatter the curves, this relaxed fit top has a peplum silhouette and puff sleeves — was $25, now $20!