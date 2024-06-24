Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that summer has officially started, treat yourself to some new pieces for your summer wardrobe. Lucky for us, Everlane’s sale is in full swing and offering 60% off on hundreds of items in the men’s and women’s categories; no code needed! The summer sale includes nearly every category on the brand’s website. You can browse tops, bottoms, dresses, loungewear and more. We’ve been eyeing organic cotton dresses, comfortable shorts that you can wear beyond summer and bestselling men’s styles that are under $40.

Ahead, see what we’re shopping for from the sale.

The Easy Short

These shorts are so versatile; they work for summer, fall and spring. Made with a lightweight cotton twill fabric, these bottoms offer a breathable silhouette for all-day comfort. They also feature a pull-on waistband. Pair them with your favorite tank top, cardigan or jacket.

Get the The Easy Short (originally $58) for just $41 at Everlane!

The Supima Form Spaghetti Strap Cami

Every wardrobe needs a staple cami. Need to stock up on some new picks? Grab this spaghetti strap tank from Everlane for only $18!

Get the Supima Form Spaghetti Strap Cami (originally $40) for just $18 at Everlane!

The Short-Sleeve Puff Midi Dress

Elevate your everyday look with this midi dress. It features puff sleeves, a relaxed A-line silhouette, a crew neck and on-seam pockets. The dress is made from 98% organic cotton for a cooling fit.

Get the Short-Sleeve Puff Midi Dress (originally $178) for just $53 at Everlane!

The Day Twist Sandal

You can also score chic sandals for summer during Everlane’s sale. The Day Twist Sandals are made with the brand’s handcrafted buttery-soft nappa leather, which supports feet. They have a stunning, polished finish that you can dress up or down.

Shopping tip: The sandals run wide, so we recommend sizing down a half size for the most comfortable fit.

Get the Day Twist Sandals (originally $148) for just $89 at Everlane!

ReNew Nylon Short

For the guys, there’s the ReNew Nylon Short, perfect for workouts, errands or hanging out at home. This style comes in four colors!

Get the ReNew Nylon Short (originally $70) for just $35 at Everlane!

The Performance Polo

This men’s polo has a classic fit paired with modern performance features. In addition to its breathable construction, it’s crafted from pique fabric and has a breathable and durable cotton weave. The shirt also has a hidden button placket for added details.

Get the Performance Polo (originally $65) for just $26 at Everlane!

The Pique Short-Sleeve Shirt

This is another excellent pick when it comes to men’s tops. It’s comfortable, casual and under $40!

Get the Pique Short-Sleeve Shirt (originally $75) for just $38 at Everlane!

The Organic Cotton Crew

The Organic Cotton Crew will be a summer stunner. The shirt features classic stripes and feels so soft against the skin.

Get the Organic Cotton Crew (originally $35) for just $11 at Everlane!

