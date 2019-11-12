This Off-the-Shoulder Chenille Sweater Is 40% Off — But Not for Long





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s true what you’ve heard. No one does holiday shopping better than Express! Every time we check back there’s a new deal, and we’re not talking measly discounts that only shave off a dollar or two off the original price. We’re talking major markdowns on the most popular styles!

For the next couple of days, the sweater section of Express is where it’s at. The brand is offering 40% off practically all sweaters and we are just so in love. We had already begun stocking up on cardigans and ugly-chic knits, but we were still missing a more dressed-up style that we could wear for our annual holiday photos or out to eat for a meet-up with hometown friends. You know — one that’s sophisticated, but still wildly cozy. And we found it!

Get the Cozy Chenille Off The Shoulder Cable Knit Sweater (originally $80) for just $47 at Express! Sale ends November 14, 2019.

Reviewers are “obsessed” with this 40%-off chenille sweater and “highly recommend” it to anyone. They say it’s “so soft, comfortable and versatile” and are thrilled to report how “flattering” it is too! They love how they can tuck it in without it looking bulky, and they equally adore the off-the-shoulder neckline. One shopper reassured us all, saying that we “don’t have to worry about readjusting throughout the day” as we would with other similar styles. We all just breathed a sigh of relief at the same time, didn’t we?

This sweater has long sleeves and a cable knit design, with a straight, ribbed hem that hit around the hip. This ribbing repeats in the cuffs of the sleeve as well as in the neckline, helping it to stretch and stay put all day — precisely fitting our shoulders. Off-the-shoulder necklines are très chic, and we love how they leave room for statement earrings or sparkling choker necklaces!

Get the Cozy Chenille Off The Shoulder Cable Knit Sweater (originally $80) for just $47 at Express! Sale ends November 14, 2019.

This sweater, currently under $50, is made of the softest chenille fabric, which is without a doubt one of our top picks for fall and winter. It’s like velvet, but even better. Who knew that was possible? Its cushy quality is undeniable, and we sort of want our entire life to be made out of it. Chenille clothing, chenille furniture, chenille cookware…okay, maybe cookware would be just a bit of a fire hazard, but our sentiment remains the same!

This sweater is currently available in two colors. There’s Mineral, a soft, wintry white, and Yellow Citrine, which has a golden hue to match all of the glowing string lights and candles. Both are just beautiful, so make sure to grab them before this sale is over!

Get the Cozy Chenille Off The Shoulder Cable Knit Sweater (originally $80) for just $47 at Express! Sale ends November 14, 2019.

Not your style? Explore more sweaters on sale here and everything else at Express here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!