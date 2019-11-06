Amazon Shoppers Want to Buy 100 of This Cozy, Waffle-Knit Sweater





Is there anything we love more than a comfy-cozy top that doesn’t look like it was made solely for sleeping? The results are in — and survey says? Definitely not! It’s impossible to beat out a snuggly shirt that looks straight out of a high-fashion photo shoot. That’s why rather than wasting our time trying to find something better, we’re stocking up on every last one we can find!

We scored big with our latest find, because with 15 colors currently available, the opportunity to stock up has fallen right into our lap. This top is everything we’ve dreamed of and more — and for under $25, we’ve seriously struck gold!

Get the Caracilia Turtle Cowl NeckWaffle Knit Pullover Sweater starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

Happy Amazon shoppers can’t say enough good things about this Caracilia sweater, calling it super soft and extremely comfortable, loving the flow of the fabric. They think it’s so cute (duh!), and multiple have said it’s a definite staple for fall, or even as we transition through the seasons. So many want more colors — one actually said they would buy 100 of them!

This top is made of a textured, waffle-knit fabric that’s thin, lightweight and breathable, but not see-through. The fit is oversized and loose, but not in an overwhelming way. You’ll wear it — it won’t wear you!

It has a turtle-cowl neck hybrid and long batwing sleeves for extra effortless style, as well as a high-low hem. The front of the hem falls just below the hips, while the back reaches down the thigh. Don’t worry — there are slits on the sides for ease of movement. This style is perfect for wearing with leggings and tall boots, as per one reviewer’s suggestion. We agree, of course!

We have mostly solid shades to choose from with this sweater, from Army Green, to Rose, to Black, to Deep Wine and more. Check out the Beige+Rust version too, which actually dives into a deeper shade on the backside to show off some perfectly executed color-blocking!

While this top is easily comfortable enough for lazy nights at home on the couch, it can be just as easily dressed up to wear to the office or out to dinner with slacks and any footwear from flats, to block heels, to stilettos. How will you choose to wear it first?

