



If there’s one thing that we know about the fall, it’s that an abundance of fuzziness enters our wardrobes almost immediately. Fuzzy socks, sweaters and hoodies are aplenty once the leaves start to turn — and quite frankly, we can’t get enough of the coziness.

Our seasonal wardrobes are constantly evolving and expanding which we love — but we don’t love spending more than we should on new pieces! This is why we want to help out our fellow shopaholics here at Shop With Us and discover the best products that are affordable as well — including this adorable fuzzy sweatshirt from Amazon!

Get the BTFBM Women’s Fleece Sherpa Fuzzy Pullover for just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

Can anyone own enough of these sweatshirts right now? We certainly don’t think so — so why not expand your collection and pick up this one from BTFBM right now! It’s available for just $29, which is definitely a great price if you’re being cost-conscious as you embark on new-season shopping.

It’s a basic style pullover that’s made from a fuzzy sherpa-like material that looks like it feels seriously comfortable. It’s a zip-up sweatshirt that has a collar that can be worn upright or folded over. The zipper at the front is outlined (which is a nice detail), and it has a stylish “O” right pull. It’s long sleeved and is cinched at the sleeves as well as on the lower hem, and also comes with two front pockets at the bottom of the sweater.

This sweatshirt is a great item to rock when you’re lounging around your house or going out for a casual day. It’s as comfortable as any old staple that you have in your closet, but has an elevated look that makes you look ten times more stylish.

One shopper said that they “love everything about this cozy pullover” and that they “can’t wait to get some more colors.” It comes in 11 different color combo options to choose from, so you’re sure to love at least one of the styles! Another said that this sweater is “literally the softest thing” that they’ve ever worn, and said that it’s definitely made from a “warm material.” After reading that review, please excuse Us while we throw this pullover in our Amazon carts right now!

