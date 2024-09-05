Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall is quickly approaching, and the time has come to part ways with the open-toe flip-flops and chunky dad sandals that kept Us comfy and cute all summer. Not sure what shoe styles to rock this autumn? Now is the perfect opportunity to check out the latest fall footwear trends.

.

Related: 14 Flattering Loose Dresses on Amazon You'd Think Have Shapewear Finding a new go-to dress can feel like a full-time job, especially if you’re particular about the way it fits, looks and feels . . . aren’t we all? The only thing that makes it harder is dress shopping online. You can’t see the physical colors or feel the materials in real time, so who […]

We’ve done some investigating and uncovered emerging and classic styles guaranteed to make an impact this fall. From dazzling flats with glistening accents to comfort-focused trainers and designer-looking boots, there are so many styles to choose from. Best of all? You can upgrade your shoe collection no matter your budget. Retailers like Amazon and Walmart are stocked with trendy and affordable options while Nordstrom and DSW offer chic pieces for a heftier price tag. Ready to elevate your style this fall? Check out this list of fall footwear trends. Don’t be surprised if you see your favorite celebrities and influencers rocking them!

Decorative Flats

1. Mesh Moment: Get ready to make a bold statement in these fun mesh flats. They come with a cool gold stud across the strap — $60!

2. Edgy Studs: Take a walk on the wild side in these edgy black flats. They have pointy silver studs for a grunge nod — $89!

3. Major Savings: Looking to serve fashionable looks on a budget? These mesh flats have gleaming accents and a slight heel. Best of all? They’re on sale — originally $80, now just $49!

4. Elevated Mary Janes: These aren’t your average loafers. These unique flats have a bold silver design along the strap— $60!

5. Sweet Sparkles: Leave a little bit of shimmer everywhere you go in these shiny, rhinestone-studded flats — $64!

Suede Shoes

6. Kitten Cutie: These knee-high Naturalizer boots are ultra-inclusive. They come in regular, narrow and wide calf sizes and they offer wide-toe box options — on sale starting at $106!

7. Slouchy Slay: Calling all stiletto wearers! You have got to check out these chic pointed-toe boots. They have an edgy slouchy design and a skinny heel that will make you want to pump extra pep in your step — $67!

8. Double Trouble: Get ready to knock out two fall footwear trends at once. These Free People boots have soft suede material and come with silver studs — $178!

9. Luxe-Lookalike: Celebrities and influencers have been rocking a pair of $1,150 pair of suede boots. You can get the same anatomic toe box and horizontal stitch line for less with the help of these smooth, knee-high boots — originally $64, now just $60!

Sporty Sneakers

10. Celeb Style: Emily Ratajkowski‘s is a huge fan of these Puma Speed Cat and they’re a hit with influencers, too — $90!

11. Mad About Metallic: Gola’s Torpedo sneakers are the ultimate statement maker — $125!

12. Model Off Duty: The Adidas Samba sneaker has managed to become an it-girl staple. The popular sneaker is back for dominance this fall in brand-new colorways — $100!

13. Comfort First: Dr. Scholl’s knows a thing or two about comfortable shoes. The trusted brand’s Time Off Sneakers are made with insole technology to provide cushioning, comfort and support — originally $100, now just $70!

Platform Loafers

14. Mule Hybrid: These Jessica Simpson loafers have a classic silhouette in the front and an exposed heel for a mule look at the back. How chic — $89!

15. Triple Decker: Get ready to mix and match! These chunky loafers have a three-shade color-block style and a dazzle gold chain — $60!

16. Budget-Friendly Slay: You don’t have to break the bank to rock this fall footwear trend. Walmart has a chic pair of loafers that cost less than $30 — $26!

17. Olive It: You’ll want to be seen in these black and green Steve Madden loafers. They’re business as usual on the top and feature a bold green platform at the bottom — originally $100, now just $50!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

18. Designer Style: A subtle accent makes these normal chunky loafers look just like a pair of designer ones — originally $43, now just $40!