Fall is almost here, and it’s time to talk about boots! Whether you’re heading into the office or hanging out with the girls, the right pair of boots can elevate your vibe seamlessly. Moreover, Nordstrom has plenty of boot styles on sale that will help you achieve all your needs!

From kitten heels to platform styles, Nordstrom has plenty of boot styles on sale right now that will work for your fall reinvention. We rounded up ten early fall boot deals to shop now at Nordstrom — read on to see our picks!

1. Angular Vibe: This Marc Fisher Floria Bootie will look so sleek with jeans and skirts — was $189, now just $95!

2. Comfy Chic: This Franco Sarto Giselle Knee High Boot has a flat sole for a comfortable, sturdy fit — was $215, now just $129!

3. On Trend: We love this Nordstrom Dauphine Kitten Heel Knee High Boot because of its heel height and decadent croc-embossing — was $180, now just $108!

4. Covered Up: For the girl who wants an elevated boot, this Steve Madden Blanco Knee High Boot is right up your alley — was $230, now just $138!

5. Slouchy Queen: This Nine West Domaey Knee High Boot uses a slouchy, ruched suede fabric that will add a bit of nonchalantness to any ensemble — was $219, now just $189!

6. All-Weather-Approved: This Timberland Stone Street 6-Inch Lace-Up Leather Boot is waterproof and has a thick platform sole — was $160, now just $115!

7. Western Synergy: If you want to try out the western trend, this Open Edit Enzo Western Boot has you covered — was $130, now just $78!

8. Moto Babe: This Steve Madden Grazia Pointed Toe Moto Bootie is so elegant and rugged — was $150, now just $75!

9. Wedged Comfort: This Fly London Yade Wedge Bootie has a futuristic, minimal design that works well with anything — was $275, now just $140!

10. Closet Staple: This BCBGeneration Kalia Pointed Toe Bootie works for days in office or nights out on the town — was $139, now just $80!