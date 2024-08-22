Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I love the confidence of fashionistas who can strut their stuff in sky-high heels. On the other hand, I prefer kitten heels that add an inch or two to my five-foot, five-inch frame. Four-inch heels are doable on special occasions, but for day-to-day wear, you can catch me in one to two-inch heels that look fashionable and comfortable.

Kitten heels are having the ultimate fashion moment this summer. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Kaia Geber and Elsa Hosk have all been spotted the micro-mini heel trend. With that in mind, I went to Amazon to find the best kitten heels, and I’m thoroughly impressed. From designer lookalikes to minimalist styles, there are so many chic styles to choose from. Check out this roundup of chic kitten heels.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Wedding season continues year-round. These glamorous heels feature crystal embellishments along the straps and a blinged-out bow, perfect for wedding guests and wedding party members!

2. Sturdy Straps: These all-black heels look so fierce. Along with a sassy strap design, these shoes maximize comfort!

3. Fun Prints: You won’t get enough of rocking these Chinese Laundry heels. They feature the cutest seashell design!

4. Comfort-Focused: Kitten heels aren’t the only thing we love about these open-toe sandals. They have memory foam insole for extra comfort and support!

5. Neutral Moment: These neutral slingbacks are so classic and sophisticated. You can wear them into the office or use them to dress up fashion essentials like joggers and cargo pants!

6. Textured Cut-Outs: We love these rich-looking slingbacks because they have an animal print-like texture and feature chic cut-outs along the straps!

7. Red Hot: Make a bold statement with the help of these fiery pumps!

8. Color-Blockin’: These closed-toe pumps are great for in office wear. Not only are they dressy and chic but they feature a unique color-block design!

9. Ice Blue: These vibrant blue heels are the perfect pop of color to elevate any ensemble. We adore the strappy design!

10. Pretty ink Pink: These Guess heels feature a sweet pink design paired with the brand’s logo! We love the silver buckle!

11. Coquette Queen: Serve a romantic flair, courtesy of these dreamy pumps. They feature a unique studded button and whole pattern. A skinny bow is like the icing on the cake!

12. Statement-Maker: Bold gold accents are the perfect contrast against these all-black heels. Shoppers even say these shoes are a great dupe for a designer pair!

13. Fun Florals: There’s something about floral print shoes that makes Us smile. These open-toe Nine West heels are a colorful addition that delivers comfort too.

14. Gorgeous in Green: These Guess pumps look like they’re so much more expensive than they really are. They feature a triangle-shaped Guess logo on the front for a luxurious touch!

15. Sophisticated Slay: These all-black heels are a refined addition to any footwear collection. They have a shiny, patent-leather-like glow, a dreamy bow attachment and an elegant slingback design!

16. Last but Not Least: Perspex heels have been trending for years. If you’re a fan of the clear design, you’ll love these see-through shoes. They have the cutest diamond-shaped heel!