Certain fabrics just make sense as the seasons change. Airy lightweight fabrics that keep Us cool all summer give way to cozy knits that warm Us up during chilly fall days. Of all the fall-friendly fabrics, there’s something about the crisp autumn air that inspires Us to rock cozy corduroy. The material feels so good against the skin and it comes in so many different styles and silhouettes. Right now, we’re obsessing over corduroy dresses.

From nostalgic mini dresses to versatile shackets and apron-style frocks, you can bet your bottom dollar there’s a corduroy dress you’ll want to add to your cart. Now is the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe for autumn. Check out this list of corduroy dresses that you can dress up or down to fit any style.

1. Budget-Friendly Pick: Whether you’re on a budget or you’re simply on the hunt for a new dress, you’ll want to add this button-down shirt dress to your cart ASAP! Along with classic corduroy fabric, this stylish number has a belt attachment to shape — $20!

2. Flouncy Sleeves: This stylish number isn’t your average shacket and dress hybrid. It has chic sleeves for a dramatic flair — $26!

3. Color-Blockin’: Have fun with color this fall. This two-toned shirt dress has fun sleeves for a unique contrast — $26!

4. Gorgeous in Green: Autumn is the perfect time to rock shades of green. This olive-colored dress has the cutest belt attachment — $27!

5. All About Overalls: This overall-style dress is a classic. It’s so feminine and flirty that you can pair it with chunky booties over knee-high boots — was $30, now just $28!

6. Layering Essential: You’ll have so much fun layering this sleeveless dress with turtlenecks and long-sleeve blouses this fall — $29!

7. Massive Markdown: We don’t know about you, but there’s nothing like snagging a seasonal staple for less. This V-neck-style dress is on sale right now — was $43, now just $33!

8. Olive Pleats: This flirty mini dress has fun pleats that will make you want to twirl around in — $33!

9. Mini Moment: This overall-style mini has metallic straps that add a nostalgic vibe — $33!

10. Perfect Plum: Dark shades like plum and maroon are always in style during the fall. This pinafore apron-style dress comes in the perfect burgundy shade — $34!

11. Sleeves and Pockets: Chilly weather reigns supreme during the fall. You’ll stay warm and toasty in this long-sleeve dress. Best of all? It comes with functional pockets — $37!

12. School Girl Slay: Channel preppy collegiate style in this below-the-knee-hitting overall dress — $39!

13. Giddy Up: Say ‘howdy’ to Western-inspired fashion in this sassy zip-down mini dress — was $56, now $43!

14. Terrific Tunic: This button-down shirt-dress has an oversized silhouette — $46!