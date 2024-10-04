Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fall footwear, there are so many trends I’m excited to try out. From metallic sneakers to kitten heels, I’ve tested out viral styles worn by celebrities and influencers. Over the summer, stars like Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez were spotted rocking slingback heels nonstop. Thankfully, they are still trending now that fall is here and I found eye-catching styles on Amazon.

Slingback heels are so fun because you can get so much wear of out them. If you love stiletto heels, there are tall options that are great for dressy nights out or in-office work days. Shoppers who prefer kitten heels are in luck because there are endless slingback styles that come with the smallest heels. If you’re thinking about adding a pair of slingbacks to your footwear collection this autumn, you’re in luck. Check out this list of stylish and trendy slingback heels ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Metallic shades are all the rage. These silver slingbacks have the cutest kitten heel design!

2. Celeb-Loved Styles: Katie Holmes is a huge fan of the popular shoe brand Franco Sarto. The celeb-loved brand has a classic pair of black slingbacks that are perfect for everyday wear!

3. Dressed Up: These patent leather slingbacks are perfect for formal occasions!

4. Bridal Style: If you’re heading down the aisle, you can wear these white slingbacks to all of your bridal activities!

5. Effortless Sophistication: Want to look like a rich mom? These two-toned flats have a sophisticated tweed fabric!

6. Suede Buckle: Suede is a go-to fabric every fall. These khaki slingbacks have smooth suede material and a chic button detail!

7. Animal Texture: These Vince Camuto slingbacks have the coolest crocodile texture!

8. Round-Toe: If you’re not a fan of pointed-toe shoe styles, these two-toned flats feature a unique splice strap detail!

9. Neutral Kitten: There’s nothing like a pair of neutral shoes that you can wear all fall and beyond. These tan slingbacks have a slight heel that’s perfect for shoppers who don’t like high heels!

10. Eye-Catching Heel: If you love a statement shoe, these sleek slingbacks have a martini-shaped stiletto heel!

11. Biggest Splurge: Want to opt for a more luxe option? Snag these Sam Edelman slingback pumps!

12. Unique Knit: These knitted kitten heels are so unique because they have high-quality fabric that delivers moisture absorption!

13. Last but Not Least: We love these shiny shoes because they’re a vampy red shade and feature trendy straps and buckles!