You can’t catch Us without sandals or heels in the summertime, but the fall months open up a whole new plethora of shoe options to wear with our dresses. Namely, and on our favorites, being a sleek pair of fall boots. But we never want to be limited to just one shoe option with our dresses, which is why we rounded up these 17 styles that can pair with boots, heels, sneakers and more.

The benefit to a dress that can pair with most if not all of the shoes in your wardrobe is that you never have to worry about finding a dress for any fall festivity that might pop up. Oktoberfest, apple picking, holiday get-togethers, these are just a few of the occasions these dresses will be good for. The best part? You’ll easily be able to switch from heels to tennis shoes when your feet are hurting without killing the vibe of your outfit!

17 Majorly Chic and Effortless Fall Dresses That Pair With Boots, Heels, Sneakers and More

Stylish Sweater Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Simple and sleek, we love how this ribbed knit midi dress can be dressed up with boots and down with sneakers!

2. Rich Mom-Chic: This wrap sweater dress from Banana Republic gives such elevated rich mom vibes with its v-neckline, fabric belt and knit fabric!

3. Cozy Cable Knit: Wear this cozy cable knit dress with a jacket and boots on cool days and sneakers and a bag on warmer days!

4. Ribbed and Ravishing: Get this cashmere ribbed midi dress from Quince in one of its many fall-toned colors like mocha brown, olive or charcoal gray!

5. Waist-Accentuating: With its built in tie waist, this mid-length dress naturally accentuates the curves!

We Love a Wrap Dress

6. Our Absolute Favorite! We love how seamlessly this comfy wrap dress can go from being worn with heels on a night out to sneakers for running errands!

7. Curve-Flattering: This silk jersey midi dress accentuates the curves in all of the right ways with its lightweight fabric, slim-fit design and wrap waistline, which can be tightened or loosened!

8. Feels Like Loungewear: With its stretch-jersey fabric, this wrap skirt dress feels like loungewear but is elevated enough to be a cocktail dress!

9. Try it Tiered: Find this flowy boho dress in several eye-catching prints, from polka dots to florals!

Fabulous in Florals

10. Our Absolute Favorite! An Amazon best-seller, we’re willing to venture that shoppers love this floral maxi dress for the several gorgeous floral patterns it comes in!

11. Make it a Mini: Mini dresses aren’t just for summer, this floral v-neck style can also be worn with heels and boots in the fall too!

12. Boho Babe: This is for the boho fashionista who also loves a hint of feminine style, as this drawstring midi dress has pops of pink!

14. Really Romantic: Perfect for fancy fall date nights or weddings is this cowl neck midi dress that features a gorgeous floral print fabric and fluted sleeves!

Darling Denim

15. Our Absolute Favorite! Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have bought this denim shirt dress within the last month and with its versatile style, we can see why!

16. Babydoll Beauty: Go from wearing this denim babydoll dress with sandals on warm days to suede knee high boots and a hat on cooler days!

17. Figure-Enhancing: Not only is this denim mini dress from Petal & Pup totally cute, it also enhances your natural shape with its corset-style waist!

18. Country-Chic: Get your cowgirl hat and boots out and pair it with this Wrangler denim midi dress that’s so country chic!