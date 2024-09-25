Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re officially in the fall season! Here at Us, we’re all about fall fashion because it allows you to experiment and have fun with different elements that you typically can’t explore during the warmer months. Like for example, layering or cozy boots — both super cute and useful during fall but might become a bit overwhelming during summer. What’s more, oversized outerwear is another category of fall fashion that we love.

Related: These Varsity Jackets Channel Preppy Collegiate Vibes Ding, ding! Labor Day weekend ushered in the unofficial end of summer and gave way to fall, which means school is officially in session. Like clockwork, many of Us are on the hunt for fashionable finds. Since back-to-school season is in full swing, it’s only right to serve preppy, collegiate style with fall-approved varsity jackets. […]

From versatile vests to decadent trench coats, there is an oversized outerwear style that will mesh well with your aesthetic and tastes. Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 chic oversized outerwear pieces for fall — read on to see our picks!

1. She’s a Lady: This Anrabess cardigan sweater is so long and will add an elevated touch to your look — was $50, now just $30!

2. Puffed Up: We love this Omoone oversized quilted puffer jacket because it’ll help keep you warm in a chic way — just $47!

3. ’90s Essence: For the girl who likes nostalgic pieces, this Automet oersized leather jacket evokes this feel in a modern way — was $50, now just $46!

4. Comfy Cozy: This Opcakm fuzzy fleece vest pairs well with athleisure and structured pieces — was $40, now just $38!

5. She’s Sleek: We love this Tankaneo Womens oversized long trench coat because it will add a touch of sophistication to your look easily — just $55!

6. Fuzzy Wuzzy: If you love soft, warm fashion pieces, you’ll love this Prettygarden fleece coat — just $57!

Related: Brave the Cold Like Meghan Markle in This Chic Hooded Winter Puffer Coat Hand in hand with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was just spotted braving the cold Canadian air in style at the Winter Training Camp for the 2025 Invictus Games wearing a statement-making maxi puffer coat from Calvin Klein. Per usual, Markle made stepping out in freezing temperatures somehow look ultra-chic — and you can too! No […]

7. On Trend: For those who want a voluminous faux fur option, this Scoop oversized faux fur jacket is right up your alley — just $64!

8. Closet Staple: This Edikted oversize faux leather jacket comes in a neutral color that we’re sure you’ll love — just $118!

9. Support A Cause: This Nordstrom x Harlem’s Front Row Megan Renee oversize wool coat comes in two bold colors that will add a pop to your fall wardrobe — just $299!

10. Prints, Please: You can coordinate this Lyssé Salma oversize check sweater coat with jeans, trousers and skirts — just $178!

11. Hot Mama: This Open Edit faux leather moto jacket comes with a belt to help accentuate your curves — and it has the cutest croc embossing — just $130!

12. Denim on Denim: Here at Us, we love denim. This Edikted oversize denim jacket is a simple, durable piece — just $95!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. On Trend: This Mango xorduroy collar parka jacket has a Carhartt essence that feels timeless — just $160!