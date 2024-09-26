Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a resident sleepyhead, waking up for work is always a challenge. Once I’m finally up, things take a turn for the better when it’s time to get dressed for work. Here at Us Weekly, we have a very cool dress code that allows me to play around with my creativity. JCPenney is a one-stop shop filled with workwear essentials that keep me cute, comfortable and won’t break my job’s dress code. I rounded up stylish pieces that are a far cry from boring, dull office-approved looks. This roundup features everything from flowy skirts and fun shirts with unique accents. Scroll ahead to check the best workwear essentials.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This silky blouse has a fun swirl pattern that wakes up any workwear ensemble!

2. Noteworthy Coat: Outerwear can make or break a look. This faux leather trench coat is perfect for styling with so many fall shades!

3. Flexible Favorite: You can’t go wrong with sophisticated bottoms like these herringbone trousers. In the mood to dress things up? Pair it with a button-down and closed-toe heels. Want to dress them down? Rock these trousers with a roomy graphic tee and slingbacks!

4. Wild Side: Pulling off lively prints in the office can be challenging at times. Style this flowy dress with a blazer or a cardigan if you’re in a more formal office setting!

5. Basic Instincts: No matter the time of year, you can’t go wrong with a classic little black dress. Everyone should have a style like this short-sleeve number in their collection!

6. Perfect for Petite: Serve edgy vibes in these faux leather pants. The petite-style trousers have fun button details on the side panel!

7. Load Up on Lace: This mock-neck blouse looks like a work of art, courtesy of luxe-looking lace details!

8. Bold Blazer: This soft faux leather blazer instantly adds a unique flair to your everyday looks!

9. Mad About Metal: Metallic shoes are a go-to pick for celebs like Katie Holmes, these holographic loafers are a unique take on the trend!

10. Last but Not Least: You’ll look like a floral dream in this flowy midi skirt!