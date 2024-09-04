Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring and summer may be the prime wedding seasons, but there are still plenty of couples gearing up to say “I do” this fall. And, I hate to be the one to tell you, but your summer frocks simply won’t do for the autumnal nuptials you plan on attending. It’s time to put the pastel gowns away and make room for frocks that are more appropriate for the season. Not sure where to begin? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to find the 15 best autumn wedding guest dresses.

1. Bring Out the Velvet: In our book, as soon as the temps dip below 60, it’s acceptable to bring the velvet out. This velvet wrap dress from BerryGo was made for chilly fall weddings, especially in the burnt orange hue.

2. Florals for Fall? Groundbreaking! You don’t have to reserve your floral dresses for the spring and summer months. The dark moody color of this chiffon Cupshe dress is perfect for autumn weddings.

3. All About the Color: Okay, so sometimes it’s still pretty balmy in the autumnal months. You can still wear a lightweight strapless or sleeveless dress, just opt for a richer hue, like dark blue, dark green, rust brown or wine red. This Zaful dress comes in all four!

4. Timeless Pick: The neckline ruching on this BTFBM dress offers a high-fashion elegance that will leave you feeling confident and earning plenty of compliments.

5. Modern Romance: Off-the-shoulder dresses — like this one from Kirundo — are inherently romantic. Wearing it will amplify the wedding day love!

6. Forever Dress: Yes, the rich wine hue is perfect for fall, but the best thing about this Petal & Pup gown is that you’ll be able to wear it time and time again because it will never go out of style.

7. Black Tie Ready: Need to be dressed to the nines for an upcoming wedding? Between the ruffle sleeves, metallic print and lush color, you’ll be the best-dressed guest in this After Six gown.

8. LBD: You really can’t go wrong with a little black wedding guest dress. If you haven’t upgraded yours in a while, may we suggest the Abercrombie Ava Knit Maxi Dress?

9. Switch It Up: Who says you have to wear a dress? This pleated jumpsuit from Abercrombie is totally appropriate for fall black tie optional weddings — especially since the color options are superb for the season.

10. Spice It Up: Sure, it may be the bride’s big day but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t feel good at the wedding too! This asymmetrical maxi features a high slit and one-shoulder silhouette — along with a moody floral print — that will let you shine (but not outshine the bride).

11. Hourglass Time: Corset dresses aren’t only super in style right now, they also accentuate your figure and look effortlessly elegant. This Reformation Ariyah Satin dress is a current favorite of ours.

12. Keep It Simple: When in doubt, falling back on a plain silk sheath dress is a foolproof choice. The included matching scarf on this one from Reformation provides a personality pop.

13. The Most Flattering: It’s a known fact that halter necklines flatter all figures, from big and small to everything in between! You can’t go wrong with the Cari Dress from Reformation.

14. Unleash Your Wild Side: If you’re feeling daring (and it’s part of the dress code), go on and wear this leopard frock to your next wedding. We think it’d look especially incredible at Halloween-themed nuptials.

15. Lady in Red: Not many people wear red to weddings. I don’t know why, because this dress is perfect for any type of fall wedding!