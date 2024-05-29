Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Bloating happens to the best of Us. Binging salty snacks and sipping sugary mocktails can contribute to bloating. While some of Us experience midsection puffiness to alert Us that Aunt Flo is on the way. Frankly, it’s hard to predict exactly when to expect a little bloating. However, keeping an item that conceals your midsection on standby is a helpful way to stay ready whenever the time comes.

There are so many potential hiccups that we like to plan for. Not to mention stocking our closets with versatile pieces for various occasions. It can be pretty pricey shopping around so your wardrobe is prepared for whatever life throws your way. If you’re looking to get ahead of summertime bloating, we found an affordable option on sale right now for 53% off at Walmart!

Get the Fantaslook Boho Midi Dress for just $25 (originally $53) at Walmart!

The Fantaslook Boho Midi Dress is a warm-weather dream! It has a retro floral print design that looks almost identical to the animal print style that’s gone viral in recent months. The flowy dress has a flowy high-waist design, which shoppers say conceals the midsection. Plus, it comes with trendy puff sleeves that are perfect for fashionistas looking to cover the tops of their arms this summer.

Long enough to fall past the knees, this stunning tiered dress is so versatile. When you’re in a time crunch, you can toss this dress on to look pulled together on days when you’re working in the office. It’s airy and lightweight enough for a fun day outdoors, too. Best of all? You can pair it with everything from canvas sneakers to chunky wedges and high heels.

This affordable style left Walmart shoppers impressed. “Great dress for hiding extra weight around [the] midsection and the sleeves on the dress are long enough to hide arms while the cuffed detailing doesn’t add any additional bulk,” one five-star reviewer raved. “[The] dress is long [and] flows and can be worn with heels or flats. [I’m] about to order [it] in another color,” they added.

Things like bloating happen at the most unexpected times. Stocking your wardrobe with flowy dresses to rock once it arrives is a helpful way to stay prepared. This flowy midi dress is a shopper-approved find that conceals the midsection and the arms. Make sure you snag it while it’s still on sale for just $25!

