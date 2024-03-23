Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, Saturday, March 23, but are subject to change.

We did it! The weekend is finally here. We can celebrate with brunch, bonfires or binged TV — but my favorite downtime activity is always going to be online shopping. The fashion deals this weekend are on fire — want to see what I’m looking at for my personal shopping cart?

Finding chic deals online is, quite literally, my job. I’ve rounded up nine I think you should check out this weekend. Big savings with compliments soon to follow? That’s the stuff. Check out my picks below!

Amazon

We’re in the final days of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, so I wanted to showcase a few picks from the site that have stood out to me!

The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt

A lot of wardrobe woes can be solved with the right skirt at the ready — especially as spring comes into its own. This silky slip skirt is just the right length and comes in so many great colors. The lavender version is especially marked down right now — up to 54% off!

Now starting at $23.00 See it!

Levi’s Onion Quilted Liner Jacket

It’s really hard for me to resist a good quilted jacket — and if it’s onion-shaped quilting? Forget about it. I’m all in! This lightweight jacket will help you make your way through transitional weather in style. Wear it this spring and keep it handy for fall too. The color options are perfection. Up to 70% off!

Now starting at $30.00 See it!

Tommy Hilfiger Tiered Striped Maxi Dress

Tiers. Stripes. Smocking. Breathability. Length. I’m just reading out my priorities for the perfect spring and summer dress. It just so happens that this Tommy Hilfiger pick hits all the marks — in addition to having a great deal. Take up to 20% off an already low price!

Starting at $16.00 See it!

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is also in full effect right now!

Topshop Groovy Puffy Faux Leather Top Handle Grab Bag

Pillowy, puffy, marshmallowy, cloud-like — if an item is described as any of the above, I probably want it. This small Topshop bag, however, I definitely want. Sleek yet fun, I’m dying to take this cutie out on the town. But which shade to grab — black or camel?

Was $45 You Save 24% On Sale: $34 See it!

Madewell

This weekend will mark the end of the Madewell Insiders Event! Last chance!

The Greta Ballet Flat

Become an Insider (for free) to nab 25% off everything during this event. Honestly? I already bought these Greta Ballet Flats in silver. I couldn’t wait. These leather, Mary Jane-inspired flats are the epitome of dress-up, dress-down footwear. Make sure you’re signed in for the markdown!

Was $98 You Save 24% On Sale: $74 See it!

Banana Republic Factory

Last days for 50% off everything! Cardmembers can also get an extra 25% off!

Vegan Leather Blazer

You cannot go wrong with this faux-leather blazer, period. Wear it casually with a band tee and distressed jeans or layer it over a blouse and trousers for a job interview. How about over a bralette and biker shorts in the summer? So many options!

Was $160 You Save 50% On Sale: $80 See it!

Lolë

Up to 70% off hundreds of products right now!

Soleil One-Piece

It’s about that time to start swimsuit shopping again. Let’s keep it quick, easy and fulfilling with this fabulous one-piece. The textured fabric is both cute and flattering, and I always appreciate adjustable straps and removable pads. I’m so in love with this green!

Was $81 You Save 49% On Sale: $41 See it!

Revolve

Revolve has over 26,000 items in its sale section!

ASTR The Label Vada Cardigan

I’m deep into my millennial brown/beige phase, and I never want to leave — not when pieces like this swirly marble-print cardigan exist. This is actually a wool-blend piece, making it even more awesome that it’s marked down to under $50 right now!

Was $118 You Save 64% On Sale: $42 See it!

J.Crew

The Annual Spring Event lasts through March 26! Up to 40% off sitewide!

Capitaine Shirt

I can’t resist a good button-up shirt, so this short-sleeve top had me in its grasp immediately. It’s made with 100% Irish linen — said to be the world’s finest — has a laid-back fit and features integrated cuffs. White will be a staple, but it’s available in five other colors too!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Was $98 You Save 29% On Sale: $70 See it!

Looking for something else? Make sure to Shop With Us this weekend for more amazing deals!