Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

“I’m walking on sunshine” may be how the song goes, but honestly, I’d rather be walking on clouds. Life is too short to wear uncomfortable shoes. Your soles should be treated to cushiony comfort every step of every day. That’s why we found the plushest shoes that will envelop your feet in nothing but pillowy comfort. Find the most comfortable, cloud-like shoes that don’t skimp on fashion below!

Related: Secret Sale Alert! Get Up to 40% Off at Allbirds Gone are the days of having to sacrifice comfort for style! Just five years ago it was rare to find shoes that were both stylish and comfortable, but now you can get both! One brand leading the pack is Allbirds, the sustainable shoe brand that is constantly reinventing footwear. Celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, are constantly seen wearing […]

1. Life-Changing Sandals: Flip flops get a bad rap for being uncomfortable, but your views will change completely once you slip into the Reef Cushion Cloud Sandal. Like the name suggests, these feel like walking on air thanks to the ultra-cushioned footbed.

2. Don’t Rain on My Parade: Rain boots that aren’t clunky? Yep, they exist. You can experience the comfort for yourself when you purchase the Hunter Play Short Star Cloud Rain Boot.

3. Adventure Time: Keep your feet secure, snug and — most importantly — comfortable in these adventure-ready Chacos. The curve of the footbed keeps your feet at the optimal angle to prevent pain so you can continue your escapades for extended periods of time

4. Comfort in Every Step: Okay, while these are technically slippers, the waterproof design allows them to pass for sandals so you can wear them to the beach while on vacation!

5. On Cloud 5: In shoe world, being on cloud 5 is better than being on cloud 9. The On Women’s Cloud 5 sneakers are the hottest design of the moment because of their high-performance silhouette built for those with active lifestyles.

6. Laser Cut: Make a subtle statement in these unique Indi Spring Steps that feature a laser-cut floral design. Though they may look a bit rigid, the plush leather insole offers a cloud-like softness made for dancing the night away.

7. Weightless: Besides being fluffy, clouds also offer featherlight breathability, much like these fan-favorite Allbirds Tree Runners do.

8. Fashion Diva: You’ll be the center of attention anywhere you go when you traipse in wearing these R0am Cloud Mules. Don’t worry, they’re made with faux fur!

9. All in the Name: With a brand name like Cloud, you know these Peep Toe Sandals will be undeniably comfortable.

10. A Work of Art: These color-block sandals totally give off Andy Warhol vibes. Beyond the looks, the curved platform ergonomically conforms to your feet for the best walking experience of your entire life.

11. My Favorite: I wear my Hokas more than any other shoe because I literally feel like I’m walking (or running) on air. Get the Solimar running shoe in white for a full cloud-like effect.

12. A Little Lift: Heels are more likely to be comfortable when the platform keeps your feet almost flat. You’ll be able to dance for hours on vacation when you’re in these Gentle Wedges. No soreness or blisters here!

13. Dress ’em Up Or Down: The beauty of these Naturalizer flatform sandals is that they can be worn with fancier frocks for nights out or paired with simple jeans and a tee for a relaxed fit too.

14. Sale! Besides the comfort, you really can’t beat the sales price on these Cougar Platform Sandals.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Finally Slippers: We couldn’t conclude our list of cloud shoes without these fluffy Stand Studio Slippers. They even come with a travel bag so you can take them with you on all of your jet-setting adventures this summer!