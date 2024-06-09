Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Designer bags may be cool and all, but sometimes you want something simple and affordable, no bells and whistles needed. You might think you can’t live without a Coach or Louis Vuitton bag, but that’s just because you have a need to follow trends. I can say that from experience, as I saved up and bought several designer bags, and yet most of the time when I leave my house, I’m carrying a $22 bag from Amazon, and I’m leagues happier for it.

The FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag is an Amazon favorite, and it’s one of the best crossbody bags on the platform. Not only does it come in a huge variety of colors, but it’s also large enough to hold anything you have on your person, from your phone and wallet to makeup, a backup battery, or even a small paperback. Its rectangular-shaped compartment has a nice, sturdy zipper with two additional pockets on both sides as well, so you have a little extra room, too.

Get the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag for just $22 at Amazon!

You’ll love carrying this bag with its extra-long adjustable strap, its black and white striped interior, and overall level of quality. I’ve used one daily and on vacation for over a year and never did it show signs of wear, only I chose to get a new one after the smell from dinner at a Korean barbecue restaurant just wouldn’t come out – but that’s my fault, not the bag’s.

If you don’t need to carry a lot, this is a fantastic pick that you’ll never regret dropping the cash on. And for the price you’d pay for a designer bag, you can get tons of these little guys. That’s a different color for every month. Every few weeks if you want. That’s good stuff, right?

