When it comes to keeping skin looking youthful, serums and moisturizers can help, but now, red light therapy has entered the chat. Even though we haven’t located the Fountain of Youth just yet, we have found a tool that comes close. Fastaid’s Red Light Therapy Wand is a multitasking accessory that deserves a spot in your daily routine. If you haven’t tried red light therapy before, you’re in luck: This tool is 33% off on Amazon right now!

The Fastaid Red Light Therapy Wand harnesses the power of red light therapy to clean pores and smooth skin and help increase firmness, according to shoppers. Its technology includes a seven-in-one face massager and seven different LED light modes that target various concerns. In addition to the multiple functions of the wand, it also features an ergonomic design — it’s made with a dolphin shape that’s compact and easy to travel with. It also has 160-degree curve to fit your face and neck perfectly. The wand heats up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit to help your skin absorb creams and serums faster, which results in glowing skin that looks tighter.

Get the Fastaid Red Light Therapy Wand for $40 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased the red light wand this month, and it’s earned the title of the number one bestseller in Wrinkle and Anti-Aging Devices.

“I’ve been using this for quite some time now, and all I can say is it works!” a shopper said. “Just make sure that your face is heavily moisturized so it easily glides. I notice that the stubborn line on my forehead is not as visible anymore since using this product.”

You can “feel it cleaning your skin,” another wrote. “You can literally feel the red light cleaning the bacteria from your skin, and with the right serums, the device helps reduce puffiness and drains excess fluids from the face.”

“I was a little concerned with the heat, but it’s just right!” a final reviewer said. “You do have to be consistent with using it to see results. My facial structure is not skin and bones, but I definitely see a difference in the cheekbone area!”

Ready to see what the red light wand is about? Head to Amazon now while it’s over 30% off!

