Amazon Prime Day 2023 is an excellent opportunity to upgrade your beauty routine. This is your chance to grab the innovative, futuristic, fancy skincare tools you’ve seen all of your favorite celebrities and influencers using all over TikTok, YouTube and Instagram!

One deal we want to make sure shoppers don’t accidentally skip is the markdown on the Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar. We’re personal fans of the product, and we know so many celebrities who share our love for it — including Julianne Moore!

Earlier this year, Moore record a video for Vogue, revealing her skincare and makeup secrets. With so many shoppers pining for the stunning 62-year-old’s beauty routine, we knew these products would start flying off the shelves. If you were hesitant about the Gold Bar’s full price, however, this is your moment!

“While I wait for everything to soak in, I’m gonna use this tool by Jillian Dempsey,” Moore said in the video, demonstrating how she uses the tool to sculpt her jawline. “I also go underneath my eyes with this, which is great, because if you’re feeling puffy, it kind of moves the fluid around, and it feels really good.”

Continuing to contour, define and massage her face, she revealed, “And this is something that I like to do when I’m in the makeup chair before I’m working in the morning — so maybe while somebody’s putting my wig on or doing my hair, I’ll do this.”

Other stars who love this iconic little facial tool include Alicia Keys, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. What makes it so special? First is that it’s made with 24K gold plating. Pure luxury!

Of course, the results are what’s most important. Using this vibrating bar may promote lymphatic drainage to de-puff (as Moore mentioned), diffuse tech lines on the neck, firm, sculpt and smooth skin and boost circulation to leave your face relaxed, refreshed and aglow!

This facial toning tool has 6,000 rotations per minute, creating an efficient vibration effect for quick results. You just need five minutes! Glide the tool up our cheekbones, down from the jawline to the chin and up and down the neck to complete your full-face routine. Feel free to use it under your eyes too, like Moore!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Jillian Dempsey here and explore other skincare tools here! Don’t forget to shop more Prime Day deals here!

