Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

20 Quiet Luxury Prime Day Deals That Breathe Sophistication Without Designer Prices

By
quiet luxury style
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Quiet luxury has been one of our favorite fashion trends of the year. Why? Well, the whole aesthetic is about looking expensive, without necessarily dropping the big bucks to achieve the look. We’re talking perfectly tailored pants, effortless matching sets and sleek, simple accessories.

Amazon is one of the best places to stock up on the top fashion trends and so many of the already affordable prices are slashed for one more day. That’s right, today is the last day to score major deals on Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. It’s easy to lose track of time scrolling through the site to find the best sales, so to save you some time we dug deep to find 20 quiet luxury clothing and accessory sales that you won’t want to miss.

If you’re ready to feel confident and sophisticated, shop Amazon’s best quiet luxury items while they’re still discounted!

Best Prime Day Quiet Luxury Clothing Deals

Amazon
Amazon

A classic trench coat never goes out of style and acts as the ideal layering piece for those in between weather days. While you could opp for the more traditional tan color, we recommend opting for Guess’ black hue for a chic, refined look.

Was $220On Sale: $96You Save 56%
See it!

Best Prime Day Quiet Luxury Accessory Deals

Amazon
Amazon

A watch is a timeless accessory that not only adds an air of elegance, but it’s also completely practical too. (There’s really no chicer way to tell time). Fossil has long crafted quality watches, and this neutral one happens to be one of our favorites. The blush leather band and rose gold accents allow it to blend seamlessly with any outfit.

Was $120On Sale: $57You Save 53%
See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more Prime Day deals before they’re gone!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

early Amazon Prime Day viral favorites

Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Viral Favorites

amazon-prime-day-deals-that-save-hundreds

Related: Mattresses! TVs! The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals to Save You Hundreds

amazon-prime-day-flattering-fashion

Related: The Best Flattering Fashion Deals in Amazon Prime Day 2023

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories