Quiet luxury has been one of our favorite fashion trends of the year. Why? Well, the whole aesthetic is about looking expensive, without necessarily dropping the big bucks to achieve the look. We’re talking perfectly tailored pants, effortless matching sets and sleek, simple accessories.
Amazon is one of the best places to stock up on the top fashion trends and so many of the already affordable prices are slashed for one more day. That’s right, today is the last day to score major deals on Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. It’s easy to lose track of time scrolling through the site to find the best sales, so to save you some time we dug deep to find 20 quiet luxury clothing and accessory sales that you won’t want to miss.
If you’re ready to feel confident and sophisticated, shop Amazon’s best quiet luxury items while they’re still discounted!
Best Prime Day Quiet Luxury Clothing Deals
A classic trench coat never goes out of style and acts as the ideal layering piece for those in between weather days. While you could opp for the more traditional tan color, we recommend opting for Guess’ black hue for a chic, refined look.
- ANRABESS Women’s Two Piece Sweater Set — was $73, now just $42!
- ZESICA Women’s Striped Long Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater – was $40, now just $26!
- NYDJ Women’s Teresa Trouser Jeans — was $119, now just $62!
- Tanming Women’s Casual High Waist Trousers — was $60, now just $36!
- Gemijack Women’s V-Neck Chiffon Blouse — was $31, now just $16!
- ARTFREE Women’s Ribbed Knit Maxi Dress — was $51, now just $36!
- Guess Women’s Double Breasted Trench Coat — was $220, now just $96!
- Grace Karin Pleated Chiffon Midi Skirt — was $52, now just $38!
- Cnkwei Women’s Casual Blazer — was $71, now just $42!
- BLENCOT V-Neck Silky Satin Sleeveless Blouse — was $21, now just $14!
Best Prime Day Quiet Luxury Accessory Deals
A watch is a timeless accessory that not only adds an air of elegance, but it’s also completely practical too. (There’s really no chicer way to tell time). Fossil has long crafted quality watches, and this neutral one happens to be one of our favorites. The blush leather band and rose gold accents allow it to blend seamlessly with any outfit.
- CLUCI Leather Briefcase for Women – was $220, now just $112!
- Frye Melissa Shopper — was $358, now just $255!
- JW Pei Women’s Joy Shoulder Bag — was $90, now just $72!
- Rag & Bone Women’s Rebound Belt — was $185, now just $139!
- Franco Sarto Women’s Hadley D’Orsay Pointed Toe Flats — was $125, now just $75!
- Calvin Klein Jewelry Women’s Stainless Steel Chain Necklaces — was $100, now just $85!
- Ray-Ban Rb4171 Erika Round Sunglasses — was $178, now just $143!
- Fossil Jacqueline Women’s Watch — was $120, now just $57!
- SCHUTZ Women’s Maryana Leather Dress Boot — was $258, now just $194!
- Paul Green Rio Heel — was $365, now just $191!
- Jenny Bird Women’s Chunky Doune Hoops — was $120, now just $89!
