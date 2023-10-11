Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tired of using makeup applicators that suck up a bunch of product, wasting your makeup and looking streaky, cakey or crumbly upon application? Us, too, which is why we had to try the most popular makeup sponge around. See, while we love a good dupe, sometimes nothing can really beat the original — and it’s worth finding out if there really is a brand-name difference.

Good news — the original Beautyblender truly is a thing of beauty! It applies makeup like a dream without absorbing the excess, and can be easily cleaned to last up to half a year per sponge. Some feel that the Beautyblender’s $20 price tag is steep despite its quality, but if you’d love to try it yourself at a discount, the timing is juuuust right: it’s 15% off now at Amazon for Prime Day, making it just $17 per purchase for a limited time only. Keep on scrolling for our guide to what exactly makes Beautyblender so supremely special.

Beautyblender is an award-winning water-activated sponge that is designed to be the perfect partner for any highlighter, foundation or concealer. Each Beautyblender can last up to six months based on use — just don’t forget to clean ’em! — and the original hot pink wonder is made with non-toxic, water-soluble dye and an American-made, latex-free foam that’s ready to become your makeup’s new best friend. It’s activated with water to grow to about twice its size when wet, and a bit of H2O ensures that whatever product you’re using won’t be sucked up by the sponge and wasted like other makeup applicators. Instead, liquid makeup will be applied to skin with ease, bounced and blended to create a perfectly smooth finish. With Beautyblender, your chosen product will look fresh, flawless and like it was professionally applied — no surprise, since Beautyblender is a huge hit with pro makeup artists!

The OG Beautyblender has won Allure‘s Best of Beauty 13 times, and the brand states that one Beautyblender sponge is sold every 17 seconds. Critics and hobbyists alike love the airbrushed-style finish the Beautyblender delivers, and when used properly it gives a dependable streak-free application with minimal product waste, important as prices for beauty products continue to rise due to inflation. The price here is falling, though: the Beautyblender is 15% off now at Amazon in honor of Prime Day, making it $17 a pop versus its usual price of $20.

Makeup artists and beauty writers aren’t the only users who adore Beautyblender — a stunning 14,500+ Amazon shoppers have given the makeup sponge a perfect 5/5 star review on the site. “There is NOTHING out there that compares to this sponge!” raved one devotee. “As a bridal makeup artist I can say this! Just wet it, dip it into foundation and do almost like you would do a stippling motion using a foundation brush, but instead you are using the sponge!” Another says that the Beautyblender is simply better than any imitators: “There are a lot of knockoffs but none of them compare to this one! It’s so soft, firm and bouncy that is makes my foundation look amazing!” The helpful reviewer added, “You need to wet it and then squeeze out the excess water. I even carry it a bit damp in a carrying case to absorb oil throughout the day!”

One Amazon reviewer discussed their journey to using Beautyblender, including trying to find cheaper “knockoff” versions: “I’ve seen all the hype around Beauty Blenders but did not want to spend $20 on one so a few years ago I purchased a less expensive makeup sponge thinking one would be just like the other. It sucked up way too much product and the finish wasn’t special by any means so I wrote off blenders all together and stuck with my [trusted makeup brushes]…The [Beautyblender] is lighter and smoother than the other sponges, so the material is different. I’ve used it for a couple weeks now and I absolutely love it. For one, I use the same amount of product that I did with my brushes. It’s surprising because even when you think there is no more foundation on it, it keeps going. The finish is incredibly smooth and blends concealer better than a brush. In fact, I don’t even use my foundation/concealer brushes anymore.” Another 5-star fan summed it up succinctly by saying that “nothing beats a Beautyblender” and calling it “the best makeup sponge there is.” At 15% off on Amazon now, you can try the original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge yourself at a great savings!

