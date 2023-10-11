Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Move over Black Friday, we’re naming Amazon Prime Day the best time of year to shop — especially for beauty products. As a beauty writer, it’s my job to try the latest and greatest in skincare, makeup and hair care. Although countless items come across my desk, there are only a few items that make it into my daily routine. And some of them happen to be running major sales for Prime Day (a.k.a. two days only!).

If you’re looking for your next holy grail beauty product, look no further than this list of my tried and true favorites. These 10 items are currently on sale for Prime Day, and some of them are at the lowest price I’ve seen all year. Your skin, hair and wallet will thank you for adding these to cart. Happy shopping!

1. Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Toner: I used to think toner was only for those with oily skin — until I tried this mega-hydrating formula. On top of providing a boost of hydration, it also soothes and nourishes my dry skin, and helps my other products absorb better — was $22, now just $15!

2. Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum: When I use this lash growth serum religiously, not only do my lashes look fuller and longer, but people also ask me if I’m wearing lash extensions. Yep, it’s that good — was $68, now just $48!

3. Foreo Luna 4 Body Brush: This handy tool does what a washcloth can’t: It beautifully lathers soap while simultaneously exfoliating my skin, turning a mundane shower into a spa-like experience — was $149, now just $104!

4. Coco & Eve Pro Youth Revive Scalp & Hair Mask: This dual-acting product utilizes a blend of honey, probiotics and retinol to rebalance the scalp, boost volume and enhance shine. After one use, my hair looked healthier and felt softer than it had in years — was $39, now just $31!

5. SexyHair Big Powder Play Lite: While I love texturizing sprays, they’re not the most travel-friendly product. This powder, on the other hand, gives me just as much (if not more) volume on the fly, and I don’t have to worry about TSA restrictions — was $22, now just $15!

6. Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen: Vacation is on a mission to make sun protection more fun, and they’ve gone above and beyond with this whipped cream-inspired SPF. I love breaking this out on beach days because the lightweight texture melts into my skin and leaves my smelling like a tropical paradise. As a bonus you get a free air freshener in this deal! — was $23, now just $16!

7. Yon-Ka Vitamin C Serum: If you’re going to splurge on a skincare product, let it be this radiance-boosting serum. Since incorporating it into my routine, my daily glow rivals that of a professional facial — was $168, now just $134!

8. Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand and Serum Bundle: Looking to upgrade your at-home skincare routine? I can’t recommend the Solawave enough. I use this handy little device twice a day because it addresses so many skin concerns, including puffiness, blemishes, wrinkles and dark circles. Simply glide it across your face for three minutes to experience a few moments of zen (and major results!) — was $189, now just $103!

9. Lake & Skye Midnight 07 Eau de Parfum: If the feeling of late night adventures in the big city could be bottled into a perfume, it would smell just like this. Notes of bright yuzu and fig intermingle with warmer vanilla, amber and vetiver for an exhilarating fragrance that’s equal parts sexy, inviting and daring — was $98, now just $78!

10. T3 Switch Kit Interchangeable Curling Iron: Why buy three separate curling irons when you could get three-in-one. T3’s switch kit has changed my styling routine for the better, allowing me to save space and achieve multiple types of curls with one device. I say it’s a steal regardless, but the fact that it’s on sale for Prime Day is just more of a reason to add to cart — was $300, now just $210!

Looking for something else? Shop more Prime Day deals before they’re gone!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Viral Favorites Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Confession: we’re a little bit basic. We like top-40 pop music, pumpkin spice lattes in the fall and Instagram. So, naturally, we’re always down to try the latest trends. If a product is popular, we’re buying it! We’ll […]

Related: Mattresses! TVs! The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals to Save You Hundreds Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amazon Prime Day is truly one of the best times of the year to purchase big-ticket items. If you’ve had an expensive product on your wish list for months (or more), you’ll likely find it for its lowest […]

Related: The Best Flattering Fashion Deals in Amazon Prime Day 2023 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While we may have been focused on summer clothing during the first iteration of Amazon Prime Day 2023, now, we get a second chance to score cooler-weather deals during Prime Big Deal Days! How about we fill up […]