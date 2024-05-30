Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Getting older and wiser is beautiful, let’s be real — it’s also very challenging! Feeling wiser is great, but nobody wants to “look” wise if you know what we’re saying. If you’ve tried endless creams, serums and treatments to smooth and tighten your skin, only to end up with even lower self-esteem, it’s time to consider some alternatives.

The solution is to first of all remember that aging is, in fact, a wonderful thing and you should feel beautiful at any age. But if you actually want some aspects of your youth back like firm skin, an even tone, a bright complexion and smaller pores, red light therapy will be your new BFF! A single red light therapy session costs up to $200, but you can have your own device for the same price!

This red light therapy device has 19 medical-grade LED lights that firm the skin, reduce irritation and stimulate collagen synthesis, the process that gives skin its youthful elasticity. It also boosts circulation, lifts sagging skin, improves skin texture and breaks down dirt and oil from within the pores using 7,000 vibrations per minute. This SonicGlow Technology and red light therapy duo is made in youthful skin heaven!

A touch sensor ensures the lights are only active when the device is in contact with the skin, so you have a safe and precise treatment every time. The device is easy to use, too, requiring only a few minutes per day! To use the red light therapy side of the device, simply clean and dry your face, then hover the device over the desired treatment area. Move it around in gentle circles — the device will tell you when to stop!

If you’d like to deep clean your face, apply your favorite cleanser to the soft silicone bristles (the non-LED side) and move the device across your entire face. You can do this in the morning, at night or both depending on your skincare needs! According to PMD Beauty, 91% of users reported diminished blackheads while 88% saw a reduced appearance of pores. We want in!

“I’m not going to lie, I’m a little bit obsessed with this facial brush,” one reviewer says. “I keep a very rigorous skincare routine, but my skin has never felt so clean and buffed as it does after using this. The brush is gentle, yet very effective. The red light function is great and having it built in means I am more likely to actually get a red light treatment in more often. This device is my new best friend!”

Get the PMD Clean Redvolution Facial Device for $229 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other red light therapy devices on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!