Meet the Magic Facial Serum on Amazon I Can’t Live Without

Sulwhasoo, a Korean skincare brand, makes a bestselling First Care Activating Serum VI which addresses aging and locks in moisture. I rarely get this excited about skincare, but when you find a product that shows a visible difference overnight and makes your skin soft and glowy, you start throwing your hard-earned dollars in that direction. One customer swears they’re never going back, noting, “I plan to keep using this forever,” and that their “middle-aged skin is just loving this serum.” Clearly, there’s a reason reviewers are enamored — so read on for the scoop!

This buzzy brand unites Korean wisdom and science into a perfect blend of products which showcase results we wish for but rarely see. Ginseng is a key ingredient in Sulwhasoo products, because it creates a natural barrier on your skin against harsh elements and reduces the signs of aging. Notice I didn’t say reverse — because no product on the market will truly be an “anti-ager,” no matter what they advertise. But this product will help you age with grace, slow down the process and illuminate your complexion in the process.

Think of this product like a primer in skincare. Place it on your skin immediately after rinsing your face. The serum will sink into your skin and activate and absorb any products that follow, in addition to hydrating in the process. And right now, many of us need a little TLC to keep our faces from drying out from the cold, as this reviewer found out: “It works wonders on all skin types, especially targeting dryness and strengthening the skin barrier.” They also went to praise the difference in how youthful and healthier their skin looked, and note it’s a “essential for anyone dealing with early signs of aging.” It’s being described as a “go-to” for many, and I’m enthusiastically on that list!

If you feel the price is steeper than you would typically pay, I suggest trying their First Care Trial Kit: Daily Essentials Set. It includes gently cleansing foam and oil, activating serum and ginseng cream. This was how I was introduced to the brand, and because it was so incredible, I’m slowly building my full-sized kit one product at a time. This entry-level kit is only $58 for all four products (a steal!) and is a great way to acquaint yourself with the brand. And if that’s still too high, consider the travel-size serum for only $25! I firmly agree with the customer who claims they’re using this forever and buy it because the results are astounding. I’ll also add that the trial kit makes a great gift — especially for a skincare-obsessed pal. Try it today and experience the results yourself!

