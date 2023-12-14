Your account
Stock Up on Your Fave Fenty Beauty Finds With These Can't-Miss Deals

It’s the end of the year. The holidays are upon us. New Year’s is right around the corner. You know what that means: it’s time to go shopping. If you’re feeling like you need to go on a makeup and skincare shopping spree to ring in the new year or buy yourself a little something in celebration of the most wonderful time of the year, there’s one brand that has you more than covered. And you probably already have several items it offers on your must-buy wishlist.

Whether you’re going down your Christmas list to figure out the perfect last-minute gift for a friend or wishing you had the perfect highlighter or lipstick to complete your holiday look, you’re going to find something to lay down some of that cold, hard cash on. And we wouldn’t blame you one bit. This sale is one you won’t want to miss, especially if you’re a fan of one of the biggest moguls in entertainment going right now.

Get ready to pile that digital cart high with some of your favorite foundations, highlighters, bronzers, lip glosses and more — and save 25% off your order of $100+ at Fenty Beauty.

Now through December 15, you can save 25% on every order you spend $100+ on at Fenty Beauty. That means you can buy anything you like and save, including the gorgeous, pigment-rich Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color, inclusive Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, and even the gorgeous Match Stix Color Adaptive Cheek + Lip Stain. Anything you’ve had your eye on is game for this sale, and you can make multiple purchases.

But that’s not all. You’ll also get a free 4-piece gift with any full-sized fragrance purchase through December 15. Go ahead, splurge on the Fenty Eau de Parfum, and you’ll get a mini Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick, Fenty Eau de Parfum Sample Vial on Card, and Fenty Icon The Case Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick all in a Fenty Eau de Parfum Silk Pouch.

Stock up on all the Fenty Beauty goodies you can handle, and then get free 2-day shipping on any orders over $75+ through December 18. It’s like being paid to shop! Don’t miss out on this chance to save big on some of Fenty Beauty’s greatest hits and more. Don’t be afraid to treat yourself (and your loved ones!).

