Rihanna’s at it again! After slaying the beauty and lingerie game, she’s now diving into the world of hair care with her new line, Fenty Hair. It dropped on June 13th, and you better believe it’s got something for everyone. Rihanna knows a thing or two about rocking different hairstyles, so she’s used her own experiences to create a line that caters to all sorts of hair needs. Curly, wavy, straight – Fenty Hair’s got you covered.

Fenty Hair is about keeping your locks healthy. Rihanna teamed up with some top-notch chemists and stylists to create a special formula called Replinicore 5. It’s been tested and proven to repair, strengthen, and hydrate your hair. The Fenty Hair collection has a bunch of goodies, like The Rich One Moisture Repair Shampoo, The Comeback Kid Instant Damage Repair Treatment, and The Controlling Type Edge Control. And the prices range from just $18 to $29, so it won’t break the bank. Plus, they’ve got some sweet bundle deals if you want to stock up and save some cash.

Rihanna’s always on point with the details, and Fenty Hair is no exception. The packaging is not only super cute but also eco-friendly and practical. The bottles come in pretty pastel colors and have textured tops, so you can easily grab them in the shower without dropping them. The fragrance is on point too, with an ambery floral vibe with hints of lemon, sparkling yuzu, lily, freesia, and coconut. It’s like a little slice of luxury every time you wash your hair. Rih has had plenty of experience when it comes to scents, after all, and it shows here.

Right now, you can only get your hands on Fenty Hair through the Fenty Beauty website. No word yet on whether it’ll hit store shelves, but the online launch is already causing a major buzz among beauty lovers and Rihanna’s loyal fans. If you’re looking to see what Fenty Hair can do for your locks, be sure to snap up the Fenty Hair products you can now before they’re all sold out.

