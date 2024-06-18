Rihanna Is the New Face of Dior’s J’Adore Fragrance

Rihanna is the new face of Dior’s J’adore scent.

“Being the new face of J’adore is both an honor and a mission,” Rihanna, 36, said in an interview with Business of Fashion on Tuesday, June 18. “I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

CEO Véronique Courtois echoed Rihanna’s excitement, gushing, “The unusual talent, audacity, and captivating beauty of this absolute star are the ideal embodiment of dazzling, powerful Dior femininity that transcends generations.” Courtois, 49, continued, “Christian Dior would most definitely have adored her.”

Rihanna is replacing Charlize Theron as the face of J’adore.

Related: Let’s Take a Moment to Reflect on Rihanna’s Wild Red Carpet Style Evolution Rihanna’s red carpet looks have gone from sweet to dangerously sexy since her ‘Pon di Replay’ days — keep scrolling to see how her style has changed

Rihanna, who has been an ambassador for the brand since 2015, also posed in a sexy shot for the announcement. She rocked an all-black ensemble featuring an off-the-shoulder top complete with a subtle floral pattern, a nude bralette, a sideways cap, oversized sunglasses and black leather gloves. She completed her look with a diamond necklace, an updo and nude lips.

“Parfums Christian Dior is truly delighted to welcome icon Rihanna, whose wide-ranging talents, remarkable beauty and universal appeal now embody the world of J’adore,” the brand captioned the post.

Rihanna reposted the shot via Instagram alongside the caption, “The secret is out.”

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section.

“They couldn’t choose anyone better than Rihanna to represent DIOR,” one follower wrote, as another added, “QUEEN OF EVERYTHING.” A third fan praised Rihanna for becoming the new face of the fragrance and launching a haircare line under her Fenty beauty collection “in one month.”

Earlier this month, Rihanna launched Fenty Hair, a line that is “designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair.”

She announced the collection via Instagram, along with a promotional video, in which she gushed Fenty Hair. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” she said. “I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural — so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need. It’s time to play and get strong by the style.”

Fenty Hair features shampoo, conditioner, repair treatments and more.