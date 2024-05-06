Rihanna is switching things up for the 2024 Met Gala.

While Rihanna, 36, has not revealed her Met look, she’s teased the ensemble on multiple occasions, sharing it won’t be as extravagant as her past looks.

“I’m actually just keeping it real simple this year. Very simple,” she told Extra last month. “I think it’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do.” This year’s Met, which will take place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code.

In previous years, Rihanna has dominated the event’s themes with over-the-top getups. At the 2018 soirée, she rocked a pearl and crystal-embellished pope hat for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. She paired the headpiece with a matching mini dress and coat designed by John Galliano.

Keep scrolling to learn everything Rihanna has said about her 2024 Met Gala look:

The Look Will Feature a Laid-Back Vibe

Rihanna teased her look to E! News in April, sharing it’s “really chill.”

“I know you think I’m lying [but] It’s chill,” she said. The singer reiterated the message to Extra in April, sharing, “I’m actually just keeping it real simple this year. Very simple. I think it’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do.” She added, “We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.”

She’s Just Going to Dinner

This year, the singer is planning to enjoy the evening — and her meal. “I’m showing up for dinner! Shout out to Anna Wintour,” Rihanna quipped to Extra. She also told E! News, “I’m coming in as an extra this year.”

She’s Embracing a More Mom-Friendly Wardrobe

Rihanna explained to E! News that since becoming a mom, her fashion sense is more relaxed. “I’m a mom, I don’t got time for a lot of s—t,” she said, noting that’s why she’s planning to look more laid back at the Met this year.

In April, she elaborated on her new style sense while chatting with Vogue. “I’ve done so much s—t in my life. I’ve had my nipples out, my panties out. But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady — emphasis on young —there are things I feel like I would never do,” she said. “Like, ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?’” (Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky share two sons: RZA, 23 months, and Riot Rose, 9 months.)

Beauty Breakdown

Although Rihanna did not elaborate on what she’ll be wearing, she did confirm she’ll be donning only Fenty products for her glam. “I’m gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage,” she told Vogue. (Rihanna released Fenty Beauty in 2017, and Savage x Fenty, her lingerie line, in February 2018.)