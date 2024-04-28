Rihanna is planning to grace Us with her presence at the 2024 Met Gala — and already picked out her ensemble.

“I’m actually just keeping it real simple this year. Very simple,” Rihanna, 36, told Extra in an interview published on Saturday, April 27. “I think it’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.”

The musician further teased that the look is more demure “compared to everything” she’s previously worn to the annual benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“I’m showing up for dinner,” Rihanna added. “Shout-out to Anna Wintour.”

Famed Vogue editor Wintour, 74, hosts the annual Costume Institute fundraiser each May to support the legendary New York City museum. Every year, Wintour sets a theme and encourages all attendees to follow it with their looks. This May’s event celebrates “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code.

While it is not known what Rihanna’s dress will look like — she told Extra she is down to two options — she is sharing how she will accessorize it.

“I’m gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage,” Rihanna teased to Vogue earlier this month, referring to her fashion empire.

The look, however, likely will not be too revealing.

“I’ve done so much s—t in my life. I’ve had my nipples out, my panties out,” Rihanna told Vogue. “But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady — emphasis on young — there are things I feel like I would never do. Like, ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?’”

Rihanna became a mother in May 2022, welcoming son RZA with partner ASAP Rocky. The “Diamonds” singer revealed she was expecting baby No. 2. less than one year later at the 2023 Super Bowl. Months later in May 2023, she showed off her bump at the Met Gala in a fitted Valentino gown. Rihanna and Rocky’s second son, Riot Rose, was born in August 2023.