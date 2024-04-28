Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Rihanna Is Planning to Keep Her Met Gala Look ‘Real Simple,’ Will Wear Fenty

By
Rihanna Is Planning to Keep Her Met Gala Look Real Simple But Will Wear Fenty
Rihanna Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Musum/Vogue)

Rihanna is planning to grace Us with her presence at the 2024 Met Gala — and already picked out her ensemble.

“I’m actually just keeping it real simple this year. Very simple,” Rihanna, 36, told Extra in an interview published on Saturday, April 27. “I think it’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.”

The musician further teased that the look is more demure “compared to everything” she’s previously worn to the annual benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“I’m showing up for dinner,” Rihanna added. “Shout-out to Anna Wintour.”

Rihanna

Related: Rihanna’s Met Gala Fashion Evolution Is Truly Epic

Famed Vogue editor Wintour, 74, hosts the annual Costume Institute fundraiser each May to support the legendary New York City museum. Every year, Wintour sets a theme and encourages all attendees to follow it with their looks. This May’s event celebrates “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code.

Rihanna Is Planning to Keep Her Met Gala Look Real Simple But Will Wear Fenty
Rihanna James Devaney/GC Images

While it is not known what Rihanna’s dress will look like — she told Extra she is down to two options — she is sharing how she will accessorize it.

“I’m gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage,” Rihanna teased to Vogue earlier this month, referring to her fashion empire.

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Met Gala Theme Explained Plus What we Want Celebs to Wear

Related: Met Gala 2024 Theme Explained, and How We Want Celebs to Interpret It

The look, however, likely will not be too revealing.

“I’ve done so much s—t in my life. I’ve had my nipples out, my panties out,” Rihanna told Vogue. “But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady — emphasis on young — there are things I feel like I would never do. Like, ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?’”

Rihanna became a mother in May 2022, welcoming son RZA with partner ASAP Rocky. The “Diamonds” singer revealed she was expecting baby No. 2. less than one year later at the 2023 Super Bowl. Months later in May 2023, she showed off her bump at the Met Gala in a fitted Valentino gown. Rihanna and Rocky’s second son, Riot Rose, was born in August 2023.

In this article

Rihanna Bio Pic

Rihanna

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!