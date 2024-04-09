Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Maybe it’s just Us, but time is flying. It feels like just yesterday we were swooning over BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, and Bad Bunny‘s performances at Coachella last year. Not to mention the fun we had tuning into Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter during Lollapalooza. It’s hard to believe that after such a short time, we’re welcoming festival season back so soon.

Whether you’re heading to the desert for Stagecoach this April, flying to the UK for Glastonbury or flocking to the nation’s capitol for Broccoli City Fest, you want to look your best while having a great time. We’ve rounded up a slew of essentials to get through festival season. From trendy Western gear to tech essentials, scroll ahead for our top picks!

Tops

1. Astro Ensemble: This graphic T-shirt is perfect for astrology-obsessed fashionistas. It features cute a unique sun and moon design.

2. Western Star: Yeehaw, cowgirl! This metallic vest faux leather vest has shiny crystal-embellished fringes and star detailing.

3. Coquette Style: This two-piece set has the silkiest material paired with lacey detailing.

4. Boho Barbie: Serve Bohemian vibes in this Cupshe dress. It has a relaxed white lace fabric with ruffles and cute tassels.

5. Chocolate Flow: This chocolatey brown Free People dress is so whimsical and dreamy.

Bottoms

6. Groovy, Baby: Get your groove on with these ’70s inspired wide-leg trousers.

7. Daisy Dukes: Calling all cut-off cuties! These Abercrombie & Fitch shorts feature a trendy high-rise design with a relaxed fit throughout the hip and thigh, making for a comfy fit.

8. Camo Party: You’ll be the coziest fashionista on the scene in these camo cargo pants from Naked Wardrobe.

Shoes & Accessories

9. Out West: Tap into the ever-trendy Western-inspired cowboy trend with these chic cowboy boots.

10. H2o On The Go: Staying hydrated is a must. Thankfully, most festivals have hydration stations. This collapsible water bottle is perfect for on-the-go use. Best of all? It doesn’t take up too much space.

11. Vintage Vibes: Channeling ’70s inspired fashion? These Teva sandals have the cutest flowers embroidered throughout.

12. Cozy Forces: Nike’s Air Force One sneakers are super trendy. These all-white sneaks are super comfy and match any outfit you can put together.

13. Minty Fresh: Make sure your breath stays minty fresh as you sing along to your favorite songs, courtesy of Colgate’s Wisp Mini-Brush.

14. Multipurpose Find: Returning Stagecoach and Coachella goers know that the winds pick up at night making it super dusty. This three-pack of satin scarves works as a hair accessory and you can tie it around your face like a mask if it gets too dusty.

15. See-Through: Many festivals require clear or see-through bags. This glittery Kurt Geiger London tote features a shiny translucent exterior with multiple carrying straps.

16. Glistening Skin: Glisten every time the sun touches your skin with the help of KOPARI’s Sun Shield On-the-Glow Sheer Stick SPF 40.

Tech

17. Charged Up: From performances to installations and all the cute photo ops in between, you’ll want to capture it all. Keep your battery charged with this shopper-approved portable charger.

18. Keep It Cool: Things get a little warm when you treck from stage to stage. A handheld fan is the perfect way to stay cool.

19. Retro Snaps: Make this festival one to remember with the help of this digital camera.

20. Last But Not Least: Coming home with a broken phone or cracked screen is the last thing any of Us want to do after seeing our favorite artists perform. Keep your phone safe from accidents bound to happen, courtesy of this CASETiFY phone case.