The next few weekends will be busy for many of Us. Tree trimming parties, holiday dinners and work-related gatherings all scratch the top of our never-ending RSVPs this holiday season. Buying gifts for your loved ones is stressful enough, but figuring out what to wear to seasonal festivities can be pretty intimidating.

You want to ensure that you’re dressed to impress, but you don’t want to worry about comfort. Dresses, jumpsuits and rompers are quick fixes for your holiday-related fashion questions. You don’t have to worry about pairing tops and bottoms, because these one-pieces are fierce enough on their own.

We searched across trendy retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Express and more to uncover eye-catching dresses, jumpsuits and rompers that will steal the show at each shindig you attend this holiday season. From back-baring gowns to rompers that look like dresses, read ahead to get our 20 stylish and festive finds.

Jumpsuits and Rompers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll look like a whimsical dream when you show up in this enchanting jumpsuit. It features wispy fringes, a plunging neckline and trendy wide legs.

2. We Also Love: Functional pockets are always a winner in our book! This bold green jumpsuit features a wrap neckline, a belted design and two functional pockets if you need to stash your lipstick or phone.

3. We Can’t Forget: Get ready to be crowned best dressed holiday guest in this metallic jumpsuit.

4. Extra Credit: This mesh corset romper gives the illusion of a dress. It features festive sleeves and cuff detailing that put the perfect touches on the festive look.

5. Bonus: Red alert! This one-shoulder jumpsuit features a flattering double-stretch crepe fabric and ruching details to ensure that it looks good on everyone.

6. Sparkling Stepper: Leave a trail of sparkles with every step you take, courtesy of this strapless sequin jumpsuit.

7. You Mean Business: Wow! This romper serves up so many looks at once. At first glance, it looks like a blazer dress with a sleek tie waist. Open-back detailing makes this sophisticated romper look even more elevated.

Mini Dresses

8. Sweet Sweater: A casual dress code doesn’t mean you have to tone it down. This fierce sweater dress is a great way to slay, but keep things chill at the same time.

9. Disco Diva: You’ll glisten under the holiday lights like a disco ball in this shining silver mini glitter dress.

10. Flirty Feathers: If you want to add a little pizazz to a sequin look, you’ll love this dress. This one-shoulder dress features sequin embellishments and a statement-making feather hem.

11. Let it Flow: You’ll want to twist and twirl all night, courtesy of this flowing skater dress.

12. All About the Details: At first glance, this shimmering chocolate brown number is an absolute winner. Once you check out the keyhole thumb design and side slit, you’ll want to add this to your wardrobe ASAP.

13. Perfect Pleats: You can truly never go wrong with pleats. Not only are they flattering, but they make any look appear more polished. This halter neck dress features an open-back cutout you don’t want to miss out on.

Full-Length Dresses

14. Cute and Casual: If you’re headed to an informal party, snag this belted dress. It features trendy batwing sleeves and a chic wrap front.

15. Give ‘Em the Blues: You’ll be the talk of the holiday party when you show up and show out in this floor-length blue dress. It features sophisticated fur sleeve cuffs and a jaw-dropping back cutout.

16. Mad About Metals: Show off your love of texture in this stunning rose gold dress. Along with ultra-flattering ruching, this dress features the cutest boat-neck silhouette.

17. Class and Grace: Wow. This powder blue strapless dress is stunning! It features a bold ruffle detailing that makes the beautiful gown pop even more.

18. Reveling Ruffles: This isn’t your average little black dress. Show a little skin in this shoulder-bearing number. You won’t be able to get enough of the voluminous puff sleeves.

19. Emerald City: Shimmer and shine like you’re walking through the streets of Emerald City, courtesy of this dazzling sequin gown.

20. Pick a Color: There’s nothing like variety! This red-hot satin dress is available in more than 30 shades.