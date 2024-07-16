Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon Prime Day is finally here (hooray!). We know you’ve probably been scrolling through TikTok looking for Prime Day beauty deals. You’re just like Us. We’ve been meticulously noting down beauty trends and items our favorite influencers and celebrities have been adding to their routines.

If you’re having problems brushing your hair because of curls and knots, you’ll want to check out the FHI Heat Unbrush Wet & Dry Vented Detangling Hair Brush TikTokers have been adding to their haircare routines. It’s on sale for Prime Day (as is everything on our mega-list)!

Get the FHI Heat Unbrush Wet & Dry Vented Detangling Hair Brush for $16 (originally $18) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

The FHI Heat Unbrush Wet & Dry Vented Detangling Hair Brush features duo flex anti-static bristles that can thoroughly smooth out knots and tangles. What’s cool about this hair brush is that shoppers say it’s totally painless — and it comes in so many colors and designs. This hair brush works like magic for all hair types too: straight, wavy, curly, coily and kinky.

The hair brush has received over 15,200 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper raved that this brush “revolutionized my haircare routine.” They continued: “This brush has successfully tamed my unruly and tangled hair with remarkable ease.” Another customer with low porosity hair shared that this hair brush “works like magic.” They also added they “started on the ends and eventually moved toward the roots slowly; it did a great job detangling my hair.” A final shopper noted that this hair brush is “much more comfortable and quicker than a normal brush.”

Leave it to TikTok to give us the 411 on the beauty secrets we need in our hair routines. Since Prime Day is only for two days, you’ll want to hurry to grab this brush while it’s on sale!

