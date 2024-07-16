Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re wondering how to get shiny, naturally bouncy curls like celebrities, we’re here to let you in on a secret. When we saw Zendaya‘s effortless curl on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, we learned that her hairstylist, Tai Simon, used the T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers, which are 30% off for Amazon’s Prime Day!

Simon revealed that she used the hot rollers to create blowout-style curls at the ends of the Challengers star’s flipped out bob. She first prepped the hair with the Joico Dream Blowout Thermal Protection Crème to “create a protective barrier before shaping and styling the hair with T3 Hot rollers.”

Get the T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers for $98 (originally $140) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, July 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

These red carpet-ready hot rollers provide instant volume, body and shine in minutes! How do they work? The rollers are crafted with T3’s HeatCore technology and dual temperature settings, which heat the rollers quickly and help lock curls in place for all-day volume. Each hot roller has a CoolGrip insulated rim to ward off burns and keep your strands from overheating. The set offers eight rollers — four 1.75-inch and four 1.5-inch.

Shoppers also love the hot rollers, and over 600 Amazon customers have already purchased them this month! “Roll into greatness!” a five-star reviewer said. “They make soft, voluminous curls and waves that are naturally gorgeous! Take the plunge.”

Another shopper said that these curlers are the best they’ve used “in 45 years” for giving their hair a “gorgeous, shiny, bouncy look” that makes onlookers “comment on how gorgeous” it is. “Another plus: they heat up ready to use in about 5 minutes,” they said. “And unlike some lesser brands, the clips are strong, they cling to the hair and don’t fall out.”

A final reviewer called them the “best travel rollers.” They also added, “This is my second set of the T3 hot rollers (I wore the other set out). I leave them in my ‘go bag.’ They are pricey and worth it. I’ve never found another set with exactly what I need—eight rollers. They get hot, and the curl lasts.”

Run and add these hot rollers to your cart before it’s too late! Now that the secret is out and the price is marked down for Amazon Prime Day, there is no telling how long those volumizing rollers will be in stock.

