I’ve been a beauty girl for as long as I can remember. I started collecting fragrances in middle school (even though they were Bath & Body Works sprays, they still counted!), I began perfecting my makeup skills as a teenager and I finally curated an A+ skincare routine in early adulthood. I had all of the bases covered . . . except when it came to hair.

My hairstyling skills plateaued at using a flat iron in high school. Anytime I attempted to curl my hair on my own, I’d get those annoying frazzled-looking kinks at the ends. After multiple attempts, I put down the curling iron for good and would only rock a curled ‘do if one of my friends offered (read: If I begged one of them) to style my hair for me.

Once I moved away to college, I knew I needed to learn how to curl my hair once and for all, and after cycling through dozens of irons with subpar results, the Beachwaver became my saving grace — because it took out all of the work for me!

Get the Beachwaver 1.25-inch Automatic Curling Iron for $59 (originally $99) at Amazon!

The main struggle I had when curling my hair with a regular iron was trying to figure out what way to rotate the iron — and no matter which way I tried, my curls came out uneven. The Beachwaver immediately took out the guesswork because it rotates on its own with the touch of a button, creating gorgeous, bouncy, uniform curls.

It was pretty much love at first curl, but don’t get me wrong, I was a bit skeptical at first: I thought that my hair would inevitably get stuck in an automatic tool. However, my fears were shot down pretty quickly. I have almost waist-length hair and I’ve never had any issues with it getting trapped in the iron (and I can’t say the same about other automatic options I’ve tried).

Ever since I started using the Beachwaver I’ve constantly raved about it to friends, family and even strangers on the street when they compliment my hair. Now that the limited edition pink sunset version is 40% off on Amazon, I can’t recommend buying it enough! I’ve had mine for over three years and it still works just as beautifully as the day I got it.

If you’ve ever struggled with curling your hair, the Beachwaver will change your life. With this on hand, you’ll experience the best hair days, promise!

