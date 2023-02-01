Get Ready to Live in This Loungewear Set for the Foreseeable Future

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

And the award for the coziest, chicest fashion trend goes to… matching loungewear sets! To absolutely no one’s surprise. Co-ord sets have become extremely popular over the past couple of years, and there’s just no catching up to them when they’re in the form of a soft sweatsuit!

Of course, classic sweatsuits are the antithesis of fashion. We never thought they’d come this far. But then we see something like this Fixmatti set come along and we couldn’t be more obsessed!

Get the Fixmatti Knitted High-Neck Sweater Wide Leg Pant 2-Piece Sweatsuit for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

First piece in this set is a pullover sweater top. It has a high, mock neckline with an “unfinished” look for that effortlessly elegant vibe, plus a seam heading down the center. It has ribbed sleeve cuffs, plus a tall ribbed hem with a slight high-low effect, a slit at each side.

Second you have the matching pants, which have a trendy wide leg silhouette, plus a stretchy elastic waistband to keep you comfy 24/7. We say 24/7 because you’ll seriously want to live in this set, day and night. It’s just too warm — too stylish!

This lounge set comes in nearly 30 colors, so you should have no problem finding a shade that speaks to you. If you’re into color-blocking, there are also multiple two-tone designs we absolutely love!

Of course, you can wear this set when you’re at home hanging out, working or napping, but since it has that modern sophistication to it, you can totally wear it out too. Wear it with sneakers or even opt for a pair of heeled booties and a sling crossbody bag. We’d also love to see this set with loafers and a slouchy beanie, or mules and a claw clip. Prepare for compliments no matter what — they’re incoming!

