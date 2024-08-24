Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you were to ask my friends to describe my signature outfit, there’s a 100% chance they’d say a bodysuit and jeans . . . emphasis on the bodysuits. I prefer bodysuits over standard tops and T-shirts because of their smoothing ability that gives me the figure of my dreams for every event. The best bodysuits seamlessly smooth and sculpt your midsection all while boosting your confidence.

These multitasking bodysuits should be the hero of everyone’s wardrobe, and luckily there are plenty of options to shop. Below, find the best slimming bodysuits that will make you feel like a million bucks anytime you slip into one.

Everyday Favorite: The thing I love most about racerback necklines is that they can be dressed up or down and look incredible on busts of all sizes. You’ll love this style from Reoria so much, you’ll want it in all 29 colors!

Layering Staple: Over 52,000 Amazon shoppers have made this long-sleeved turtleneck bodysuit a cornerstone in their fall and winter wardrobe. Its smoothing ability boosts confidence and may just be the missing piece your closet was missing. I recommend getting it in white, black and brown to hit all of your neutral basics.

Tummy Control Central: The beauty about this Vihtviwe bodysuit is the fact that it can be worn underneath your clothes — and not cause any annoying lines — or on its own as a going out top!

Comfortable and Flattering: While some tummy control bodysuits can feel too constricting (and result in a stomach ache) this ultra-stretchy MissJoy tank bodysuit conforms and moves with your body and will never cause any pain.

Better Than a T-Shirt: I’ve always loved this Skims T-Shirt Bodysuit much more than any old tee because the snapped bottom keeps everything smooth and contained so you look sleek and feel like your most confident self.

Scoop Neck Action: A fun neckline — like the one on this Free People Bodysuit — can turn your average bodysuit into your going-out must-have!

Like Butter: The name of this Quince bodysuit is spot on — it really does feel like a second skin! I can say with confidence that this is my most-worn piece of clothing because I adore how it smoothes my midsection and goes with everything.

Truly a Classic: Spanx was one of the first brands to create a figure-skimming-and-smoothing bodysuit. The original still does it best! The Suit Yourself V-Neck Tank Bodysuit is still one of the bestsellers of all time!

The Long-Sleeve Must-Have: Of course Spanx's bestselling bodysuit also comes in a long-sleeve version that's perfect for those chilly fall days.

Minty Fresh: While black and white bodysuits might be your first choice, don't forget to add some color to your collection with this green pick from Ewedoos.