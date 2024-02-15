Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Motherhood is truly beautiful. You get to welcome a bundle of joy and embark on a new role as a mother. But of course, pregnancy, labor, delivery and postpartum recovery puts the body through an unbelievable amount of stress. That’s just one reason why many new mothers prefer to wear flattering clothing that fits their postpartum bodies comfortably.

Related: 21 Low-Key Hamptons Mom Outfits That Will Elevate Your Winter Wardrobe In reality, we’re paying rent, saving up for vacation and shopping sales. But in our dream world, we own multiple homes, travel like it’s our job and splurge on designer fashion. Turns out you don’t need an unlimited budget to achieve the low-key luxury aesthetic. With a little savvy sleuthing, you can recreate the rich […]

If you’re a new mom on the hunt for fabulous finds to fit your figure, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a list of affordable, comfortable and flattering clothing items. Whether you’re heading to your baby’s first appointments or going out with your infant for the first time, you can do so in style. No doubt about it — you’ll serve cool mom vibes with no sweat. Happy shopping!

Shirts & Outerwear

1. This shapewear bodysuit is an Amazon bestseller. You can layer it beneath casual tanks, sweaters and even graphic T-shirts — originally $48, now just $38!

2. If you’re running back and forth to doctor’s appointments with your little one, you probably prefer to dress more comfortably. Simply toss this half-zip sweater for a sporty yet polished touch — splurge $128!

3. If you’re a nursing mom who needs easy access, V-neck shirts are the way to go. This white T-shirt has a deep V-neck and it’s made from a soft fabric that melts against your skin — just $20!

4. This waffle woven sweater is an essential for casual days. It features a high-low hem that conceals the stomach area as desired and chic balloon sleeves for a unique touch — just $68!

5. As winter transitions to spring, you probably need something to throw on when you’re on the move. This Steve Madden denim jacket features button-down detailing, and a roomy silhouette so it’s nice and comfy — just $99!

6. Want to opt for a dressy look? This open-front cardigan coat screams rich mom — just $50!

Bottoms & Sets

7. This two-piece set will have you serving effortlessly chic vibes. It comes with a sweater and wide-leg flowy pants for the ultimate cozy yet stylish vibe. Plus, this all-black set features white detailing on the bottom hem of each piece — just $50!

8. This showstopping set is perfect for your first postpartum vacation. You can pull the off-the-shoulder top as high or low as you prefer. Plus, the tiered maxi skirt comes with a high-waist elastic band that’s great for ensuring a comfortable fit — splurge for $110!

9. Get ready to channel quiet luxury vibes with these high-waist, wide-leg palazzo pants. They’re ultra-comfy and work flawlessly with everything from blouses to T-shirts This pair is available in almost 30 different colors — just $35!

10. Everyone knows that Spanx is one of the best shapewear brands to ever do it. The brand even branched off into fashion, including swoon-worthy denim. Along with functional back pockets, these jeans are equipped with a hidden core shaping technology to keep you nice and smooth without the help of bulky shapewear — splurge for $148!

11. When you’re low on time and energy, joggers are your best friend. This bestselling pair has a high-waist design that’s flattering on postpartum stomachs — originally $35, now just $29!

Dresses & Jumpsuits

12. This oversized sweater dress is made for new moms who live for variety. This dress is available in 42 different shades. It features an exaggerated neck and side pockets, and you can rock this frock with tights or wait until it warms up to wear it alone— just $46!

13. There are some days when, no matter what you do, you’re only in the mood to lay on the couch. When this type of afternoon emerges, pull out this cotton-blend shirtdress for a comfy look — just $65!

14. Most new moms will tell you they have very little time to get ready. This button-down shirtdress is ideal for moms on the hunt for an effortless slay. It comes equipped with a removable belt to tighten or loosen as needed— just $100!

15. Toss these bestselling overalls on when you want to relax. They feature an oversized silhouette so you don’t have to worry about uncomfortable fabric or straps digging into your shoulders. Plus, the garment features large front pockets where you can stash a few of your baby’s necessities — just $17!

16. This all-white dress is perfect for breastfeeding mothers. You’ll have direct access, courtesy of the spaghetti straps. Best of all? You’ll feel comfortable because the fabric is so lightweight — just $168!

17. Don’t worry about saving this babydoll dress until spring. It features a vibrant green shade and vintage floral pattern you can team with thick stockings and boots until it warms up — just $148!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us