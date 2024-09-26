Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, we try to stay dressed to impress year-round, but there’s something special about the fall that makes Us want to step up our game more and more. With so many seasonal activities to indulge in, it’s only right to show up in style wherever you go. That’s why we compiled this list of flattering and chic plaid skirts.

Related: 13 Fashion-Forward Deals to Shop During Nordstrom's Limited-Time Sale When it comes to acquiring fall clothes, it’s best to find pieces that work for multiple cold-weather activities. Whether it’s heading into the office or grabbing a bite with the girls after a long day, the best fashion finds can help you tackle it all. What’s more, if you still need to purchase fall fashion […]

Plaid is a unique print. Depending on the color selection and pattern, you can instantly call out which era a specific plaid skirt is inspired by. Along with nostalgic nods, plaid skirts deliver rich mom and sporty chic styles as well. Want to check out more info on the best plaid skirts for fall? Shop our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: When we think of plaid skirts for fall this colorful mini is the first thing that comes to mind. It features so many hues that come alive during the fall. It’s even an Amazon bestseller!

2. Shopper’s Pick: With more than 84K ratings (nearly 60K of which are perfect five-stars), it’s safe to say this bestselling pleated skirt received the Amazon shopper stamp of approval!

3. Versatile Vibes: This colorful mini will constantly be in your rotation because it’s so versatile. Whether you’re in the mood to make a fashion statement or keep things cute and casual, you can dress this find up or down!

4. Modest Match: Looking for a loose-fitting option that doesn’t show too much skin? Check out this high-waist maxi skirt!

5. Skater Skort: Skorts deliver the protection of shorts and the chic style of a skirt. This black-and-white option combines the best of both worlds!

6. All About Wool: This itty bitty mini skirt features cozy wool material that makes it look super dressy!

7. Heavyweight Win: Now that the temperature is dropping, you might want to opt for warmer fabrics. Amazon shoppers claim this unique high-waist number is made from heavy material so they can rock it in cooler months!

8. Goth Goddess: No one will have to guess that you love goth-style fashion in this pleated mini skirt. It features a corset-style design on the back for an edgy flair!

9. Comfy Ruching: This mini skirt has tummy smoothing ruching and a layered asymmetrical hem!

10. Hello, High-Low: Asymmetrical plaid skirts are so popular. This high-low mini looks like something fresh off a runway!

11. Side Knot: Not only does this flirty mini come with a sassy slit and a cool side knot, it also has a flattering bow tie attachment!

12. Regal Dream: You’ll feel like royalty in this Victorian-era-inspired maxi skirt!

13. Sweet Suspenders: Yes, it’s totally possible to channel edge and preppy vibes at the same time. This black-and-white mini comes with matching suspenders!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Last but Not Least: Combine your love for grunge and coquette-level romance in this unique mini. It features a colorful red, black and white pattern an has the cutest lace accent along the hem!