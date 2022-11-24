Blue Jean Baby! FRAME’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale Is Here — 25% Off Sitewide

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Denim deals for days! New York Fashion Week is cool and all, but Cyber Week has our heart. The beauty of this once-a-year savings event is that we can shop the looks we see on the runway at a much more reasonable price. Case in point: FRAME. One of our all-time favorite luxury lines because they offer revolutionary denim fabrics. Even raw-denim-obsessed fashion editors are trading rigid fits for sculpting, high-stretch jeans with a close fit that tucks you in, won’t bag out, and makes flared styles look even sexier. This designer brand even tops Vogue’s list of editor-approved denim. Given the fact that their performance fabrics have never been done before (and they rarely go on sale), this is incredible.

And right now, you can shop FRAME’s entire site for 25% off, with some styles up to 60% off! This major Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is around for a limited time (through November 28), so make sure you score these steals before it’s too late. We went through and picked seven pieces that are at the top of our wish list, from bestselling jeans to trendy tops.

These Shaping Skinnies

FRAME’s bestselling skinny jean is made from sculpting and stretchy fabric that’s practically guaranteed to give you a fabulously flattering fit. The Y2K-inspired slit is the chicest cherry on top!

25% Off $248 On Sale: $186 You Save 25% See it!

These Wide-Leg Jeans

Say hello to the dream travel-day denim. There’s no hardware, no seams and no pockets — it’s comfort at its finest.

25% Off $228 On Sale: $171 You Save 25% See it!

These High-Waisted Straight Jeans

We’ve been searching all over for denim just like this! This bestselling pair of stretchy straight-leg jeans features a high-rise waist and an ankle cut for an ultra-flattering fit. Plus, there are 19 different shades to choose from!

25% Off $235 On Sale: $176 You Save 25% See it!

This Oversized Collar Sweater

Step up your style for sweater weather in this V-neck pullover with an oversized collar. This silhouette exudes an effortless elegance that feels dressy-casual. And that oatmeal heather color is a gorgeous neutral that will match any outfit!

25% Off $598 On Sale: $449 You Save 25% See It!

These Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

A true closet staple, these skinny jeans are absolutely iconic. With a simple silhouette and an ankle cut, this denim style is flattering on all body types. Available in three shades of blue, these jeans can go from day to night.

25% Off $208 On Sale: $156 You Save 25% See It!

These Cropped Boot-Cut Jeans

Okay, we see you, trendy jeans! This cropped boot-cut style has taken the fashion scene by storm, and we love FRAME’s take on the retro-meets-modern look. With a comfy contour waistband and stretchy fit, the only dilemma you’ll have is which of the 17 shades to pick.

25% Off $245 On Sale: $184 You Save 25% See It!

These Flare Jeans

Slimming and soft, these retro-inspired flare jeans are totally groovy. Crafted with adaptable stretch fabric that contours to your body, this denim looks good with pretty much everything. As one shopper said, “Love the fit and color. I can dress up or wear casual.”

25% Off $258 On Sale: $194 You Save 25% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!