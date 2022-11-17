The Skims Holiday Shop Is Now Open! Treat Yourself and Someone Else

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I don’t want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing I need. And that’s Skims! Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear, loungewear and underwear brand just gets better and better as the years pass, so you know we can’t stop scrolling through the Holiday Shop — and adding things to our cart!

The Skims Holiday Shop features new product launches, special holiday colorways and super cozy sleepwear that’s incredibly giftable. We know we can definitely check off some people on our holiday list here — and we’re going to treat ourselves while we’re at it. See our favorite picks in the shop below, and remember to grab your faves before they sell out!

Sparkle and Shine

Our Absolute Favorite: This vintage-inspired Woven Shine Tie Back Bralette is so stunning in every way. We love how the tie back not only wraps you up like a beautiful present but also lets you adjust the fit of the bralette as needed!

We Also Love:

Prefer a hint of sparkle? Check out this Sparkle Jersey Mini Triangle Bralette, dotted with Swarovski crystals!

You could also go for full luminosity with this Sequin Triangle Bralette. We’re getting mermaid vibes!

Looking for something other than a bra? Add this gorgeous Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip Dress to your cart!

Everyone loves leggings, so don’t forget to grab a pair of these Logo Mesh Foil Leggings to add a little bit of glam to your everyday faves!

Comfy and Cozy

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get much comfier than PJs! We know we plan to wear this Fleece Sleep Set during the daytime too. By the way, this style is unisex, so if you’re looking for matching pajamas, look no further!

We Also Love:

Baby, it’s cold outside — so make this Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover yours ASAP!

Love a good onesie? Who doesn’t – especially when it looks and feels like this Logo Pointelle Henley Onesie?

Give a babe in your life the gift of ultra-cute comfort with this Cotton Rib Boxer Pack!

Need something you could gift to literally anyone? Grab one of the shades of this Cozy Knit Blanket!

Totally Luxe

Our Absolute Favorite: I know this Quilted Duvet Robe is going to be a major player in holiday gifting this year because I’ve already had multiple friends express to me how badly they want it. And, um, same!

We Also Love:

You can also trade the quilting for a smooth, velvety feel with this Velour Wrap Robe!

If you really want to treat someone, you can get the above robe and matching pants with this Velour Wrap Sleep Set!

How cool is this? A Quilted Triangle Bralette? Truly a perfect bra for a cold winter!

Life is always better with matching underwear, so make sure to check out this Quilted Thong too!

Stocking Stuffers

Our Absolute Favorite: These Teddy Sherpa Slippers, adorned with a repeated Skims logo, are soft, warm and amazingly comfortable. Grab them in fuchsia or black!

We Also Love:

Skims has a nice selection of socks for stocking stuffers, but the plaid on these Cozy Knit Socks definitely caught our eye!

You could also go for a more nonchalant vibe with these Slouch Socks!

Looking for more of an everyday sock style? Check out all of the shades of the Sport Crew Socks!

You’ll need nice gift bags for all of your gifts, right? Grab a few beautiful Gift Bags from Skims!

Looking for more? Explore the rest of the Skims Holiday Shop here!

