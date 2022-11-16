21 of the Best Neutral Pieces That Scream Luxury — All Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When an outfit’s just not working, sometimes it’s best to go back to the basics. Instead of trying more colors, another pattern, a bold pop or a metallic sheen, try taking the path less traveled instead. Take a deep breath and think neutral!

The goal here is to stick with neutral colors, minimal designs and subtle sophistication. They can feel like a breath of fresh air when getting dressed becomes a full-on disaster. Peeling things back and going simple can actually scream luxury, and the versatility is there in case you do want to add on any fun accessories or shoes. Shop 21 of our favorite neutral fashion finds below!

Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Amazon Essentials crew neck immediately popped into our mind when we decided to make this list. A reliable classic!

2. We Also Love: If you love a rib knit and a mock neck, however, this BTFBM sweater is sure to capture your attention!

3. We Can’t Forget: When you feel like your outfit is missing something, keep it simple, classy and cute with this cropped SweatyRocks cardigan!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Socialite midi dress from Nordstrom undoubtedly proves that sometimes going simpler is the best answer. Such a trendy yet timeless find!

5. We Also Love: The tie at the waist of this long-sleeve Liyohon dress is a cool accent, and it’s undeniably flattering too!

6. We Can’t Forget: You could wear this Nina Leonard midi dress from Kohl’s with a blazer and flats to the office and then transform it for the weekend with heels!

Pants

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We just knew these fan-favorite Tronjori trousers had to make the list. So flowy and comfy yet classy!

8. We Also Love: Oh how we adore sweats that actually feel a little dressed up. That’s what you get with these slim-fit ASOS Design sweatpants from Nordstrom!

9. We Can’t Forget: How about some everyday jeans you can wear instead of your blue jeans? We’re talking about these KUT from the Kloth jeans, now on sale at Zappos!

Outerwear

10. Our Absolute Favorite: With a very subtle ivory and beige plaid print, this ultra-cozy Goodthreads teddy coat is one of our top outerwear releases in 2022!

11. We Also Love: It’s always awesome to see how automatically cool your outfit becomes once you add something like this Nine West bomber jacket from Kohl’s into the mix!

12. We Can’t Forget: Of course we needed to include a trench! This khaki Farvalue coat is our pick!

Jumpsuits

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This linen-blend Amazon Essentials jumpsuit is amazing for summer, but we’d totally layer it over a turtleneck so we could wear it in the winter too!

14. We Also Love: Love that bib overalls look, but want something with a chicer look? Add this Nimin jumpsuit to your cart!

15. We Can’t Forget: Dressing up for a nice dinner or something in the same vein? Slip into this Happy Sailed jumpsuit!

Shoes

16. Our Absolute Favorite: These microsuede ZGR ankle booties will go with everything and during any season. So easy — and comfortable!

17. We Also Love: Miss wearing mules in the cold weather? Grab a pair of these Chinese Laundry fleece mules in grey or beige at Nordstrom!

18. We Can’t Forget: How about some indoor/outdoor slippers? The sale on these TOMS slip-ons definitely caught our eye!

Hats and Scarves

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Having a neutral beanie is simply a necessity in winter so you can stay warm without messing with your outfit. We love this Achiou knit hat!

20. We Also Love: The goal is to have a scarf you can wear with any color coat, and this MaaMgic scarf comes in multiple great neutral shades!

21. We Can’t Forget: Love the fedora look? Let Us introduce you to this wide-brim Lisianthus hat!

