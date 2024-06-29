Go Casual, but Still Very Business in This Crochet Sweater Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
You might be reading this article and wondering how, exactly, crochet could be cool. Or literally cooling during a season where you go outside and immediately swelter. There’s an easy answer: it’s this particular top, and it’s the perfect option for all your business casual needs this summer.
The Free Assembly Crochet Sweater Tank Top is just $20 at Walmart, and it’s a versatile option you can wear with just about anything. It’s a particularly great choice you can wear with black slacks, a pencil skirt, or other appropriate part of a work outfit.
Get the Free Assembly Crochet Sweater Tank Top for just $20 at Walmart!
It’s lightweight, made from 64% cotton and 36% polyester, and it’s machine washable at that. It’s sleeveless with ribbed armholes, so you don’t have to worry about overheating when you wear it. At the same time, it’s thick enough to give you the coverage you need while wearing it in a busines setting. It’s white trim is pretty darling, too.
While the black and white striped version is undoubtedly our favorite, this top comes in multiple colors. Choose from Black Soot, Egret, and Red Alert as well so you have more control of your outfit choices. You’ll always have something that’ll knock the others’ socks off. And for $20? There’s no way you can go wrong. Be sure you grab yours before they go out of stock.
