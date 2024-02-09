Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re almost halfway through February, it’s time to start shifting our perspective to spring attire. Whether you can’t wait to wear frilly dresses or open-toe mules, spring is one of the best times to wear some of your most comfy clothing. Are you ready to put together your spring wardrobe but not sure about where to start? Let Us help you. We found a flouncy and flowy empire midi dress that you’re sure to feel your best and chicest in — and it’s only $19 at Walmart.

The Free Assembly Women’s Strappy Empire Midi Dress has the potential to become your new favorite spring dress this year. It features a 100% polyester material composition for a functional and breathable fabric. Also, it’s machine-washable and comes with two side-seam pockets for storage and accessibility.

Get the Free Assembly Women’s Strappy Empire Midi Dress for $19 (was $39) at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 9, 2024, but may be subject to change.

When styling this dress, you could easily rock it with your favorite heeled sandals or pumps for a look that doesn’t require much energy. Or, if you want to go more relaxed, you could opt for a sleek pair of sneakers and drape a cardigan over your shoulders for an elevated finish. The beauty of this dress is that you really can mold it to fit whatever occasion you need.

This empire midi dress comes in two colors, and it has an XS to XXXL size range. The empire silhouette lends a regal connotation to any moment, while the spaghetti strap design can provide a casual vibe if you fancy it!

Although this dress only has a handful of reviews, you can rest assured that it’s a dress worth your money and time.

If finding a dress that can catch a nice breeze and can adapt to both informal and more formal settings is what you’re looking for, then this affordable option from Free Assembly could do the trick!

