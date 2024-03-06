Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’re trying to get past the “in-between” periods of seasons, it can be hard to figure out what to wear. It’s not quite cold enough for a winter coat, but you want to be warm enough that you aren’t shivering everywhere you go. That’s where a half-zip sweatshirt comes in. It’s the perfect combination of cozy and comfortable without being way too hot.

So while we’re on the cusp of summer here near the beginning of March, it’s time to head on over to Walmart to check out this lightweight sweatshirt that you’ll practically be living in until all those cool days finally go away.

The Free Assembly Half-Zip Sweatshirt is just $22 at Walmart, and it looks like a much more expensive pullover than it is. All eyes are on the zip collar, which you can wear up or down depending on how much air you want to let in and how much you want to cover up.

This look is absolutely perfect for wearing in a variety of situations, whether you’re out running errands, catching dinner with a friend, or going out for a walk. It’s super soft, relaxed, and has side pockets so you can carry all your belongings with you.

You can tell everyone you got this look for a much higher price, and they might very well believe you – the craftsmanship here looks like the sweater could have come from a much more expensive store. And if that doesn’t matter to you, you can absolutely be an ambassador for all the great looks Walmart has been serving lately, because they just keep coming one after one!